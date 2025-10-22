This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is located in...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital

India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to..., netizens react; WATCH

BIG win for India as Trump administration likely to slash tariffs to..., here's what we know so far

Piyush Goyal's BIG statement amid tariff tensions with US: 'World experiencing era of trust deficit'

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, get direct LINK here

Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, opt out of Rs 18000 crore share buyback

Sam Altman announces ChatGPT Atlas, AI integrated new brower designed to save time, finish multiple tasks like...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer? Actor-singer passed away at 35 due to heart attack, his wife was Russian artist Olesya Nedobegova, he was once linked to this actress

Who was Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer? Wife was Russian artist Olesya

Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital

Bengal: After RG Kar case, doctor attacked, threatened with rape at hosp

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is located in...

Of the total donations received, Rs 579.38 crore came through online and Rs 339.20 crore through offline channels.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is located in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a trust which manages Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has received donations of Rs 918.6 crore to various trusts belonging to it between November 2024 and October 2025. Of the total donations received, Rs 579.38 crore came through online and Rs 339.20 crore through offline channels, TTD chairman BR Naidu told PTI. The renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala ranks top among the busiest and richest Hindu shrines globally, drawing nearly three crore pilgrims from around the world each year. 

Multiple trusts are constituted by the TTD to carry out its charitable functions, including free food distribution to pilgrims, support to the education and healthcare sectors, and the preservation and propagation of Vedic learning. Among the trusts, the Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Annadanam Trust received the highest amount of nearly Rs 339 crore, followed by over Rs 252 crore to Srivani Trust and around Rs 98 crore to Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme, he said.

The SV Pranadana Trust received almost Rs 67 crore, SV Gosamrakshana Trust over Rs 56 crore, SV Vidyadanam Trust Rs 33.47 crore, Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research & Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Trust around Rs 30 crore and SV Sarvashreyas Trust Rs 20.46 crore, said Naidu.

READ | Meet Sripathi, who cracked civil judge exam just 2 days after her delivery, became 1st tribal woman judge in...; she is from...

Further, Rs 13.87 crore was donated to SV Veda Parirakshana Trust, Rs 6.29 crore to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and Rs 1.52 crore to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), said the chairman. Naidu said more donors are preferring the online route for contributions and are also extending support for construction works, machinery purchase and technological development of the temple body.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally
Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs
Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence
Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'
DDLJ turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrate milestone, say...
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ Challenge to China's PL-15
Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; Here’s how it breaks down
Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; H
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE