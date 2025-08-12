Twitter
Tiranga rallies across Jammu and Kashmir: 1508-meter long tricolour flag carried by students sets record in Doda, LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah join in Tiranga Yatra, WATCH

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, Jammu and Kashmir celebrated it early with a record-setting Mega Tiranga Rally in Doda district. Watch video.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

Tiranga rallies across Jammu and Kashmir: 1508-meter long tricolour flag carried by students sets record in Doda, LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah join in Tiranga Yatra, WATCH

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, Jammu and Kashmir celebrated it early with a record-setting Mega Tiranga Rally in Doda district. District Administration Doda, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, organised a historic Mega Tiranga Rally with 1508-metre-long Tricolour Flag, carried by school students on August 11. The rally began at the Entry Point-Welcome Doda Gate and concluded at the Community Hall.

About the Mega Tiranga Rally

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students of government and private schools, district officers, officials from various departments, social workers, NGOs, media personnel, and members of the public. Participants waved flags, sang patriotic songs, and raised spirited slogans, creating an atmosphere charged with emotion and pride.

Flagged off jointly by DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal and DC Doda Harvinder Singh, the rally set the tone for grand Independence Day celebrations. Similar Tiranga rallies and celebrations were held across the district in Bhaderwah, Gandoh, and Thathri, with students from GHSS Bhaderwah, HSS Gandoh, and GHSS Thathri participating with great enthusiasm.

The streets were adorned with the Tricolour, cultural performances were done by local artists, and students were seen waving flags, singing patriotic songs, and pledging to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

Through songs, dances, and acts showcasing India's diversity and unity, the performers drew loud applause from the audience. On Tuesday, too, the Tiranga Rally is being carried out across the nation, setting the tone for Independence Day on August 15.

The celebrations will culminate in a vibrant cultural programme at the Community Hall, where students, artists from the Cultural Academy, and local performers will present colourful and soulful patriotic performances.

Earlier, the students from government schools in the district prepared and dispatched 3,000 handmade rakhis to soldiers stationed along the China border in Leh, Ladakh, as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir LG in Mega Tiranga Rally

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar on August 12.. He wrote on his X, 'Flagged off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake. Thousands of people proudly joined to honour national flag, which symbolizes our unity, pride & shared identity. Paid tributes to our forefathers & brave hearts who laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high in its full glory.'

CM Omar Abdullah in Tiranga Rally

J&K CM Omar Abdullah along with LG Manoj Sinha also participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' around the Dal Lake. 

 

