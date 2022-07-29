Tips To Get Better At Minecraft PvP
A gaming mouse is an excellent choice for comfort
Have you been playing Minecraft PvP lately? If yes, then you might be searching for Minecraft skills to become better in this game. Do not worry, as this article comprises all the tips and techniques to become a pro in Minecraft PvP.
There might be a possibility that you have been playing Minecraft PvP for a while now; still, no matter how hard you try, you will always be lousy at it.
One of the reasons behind not getting better in Minecraft PvP is targeting and not taking advantage of the environment.
By targeting, it means keeping the opponent in your target always. Besides, you can also use the environment to keep yourself safe from your opponent. For instance, try hiding in the hills or moving to a safer area.
If you want expert suggestions on improving your game, you better practice your clicking at CPS TEST tool!
Following are the famous techniques that will turn your defeating phase upside down!
Use Gaming Mouse
To begin with, a gaming mouse is an excellent choice for comfort. It is designed in a way that you can handle long gaming runs without making your hand feel tired. In comparison with regular mice, gaming mice are a fairer option because:
● They are ergonomic: These mice are manufactured for a human fit. Furthermore, they provide maximum comfort to the hands and prevent injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome or tendonitis.
●They Prevent sweat build-up: Just like that, they keep sweaty palms at bay. They usually come in a diamond pattern that helps keep your palm sweat-free even after long hours of mouse handling.
Practice Clicking Techniques
If you are a beginner, the first thing you must remember is NEVER STOP CLICKING. The foremost thing to practice is to know your items, and you must know how to strafe. By strafing, it means you have to type A and D to make your opponents confused continuously.
You may also try practicing the following clicking techniques if you are new to Minecraft PvP:
1. Jitter Click
Twitch streamers or Minecraft YouTubers mainly use this technique. Usually, in jitter clicking, there are mostly 13-14 clicks per second! In the jitter technique, you have to make your palm or hand jitter so that you can click faster than average. This clicking technique also needs daily practice.
The following steps will help you jitter click as a beginner:
1.Start the game with a gaming mouse.
2.Arch your hand in a way that covers the mouse.
3.Hold the mouse lightly for faster clicking.
4.Put pressure on your arm and hand.
5.Start vibrating your hand with your arm muscles and wrist.
6.And keep practicing!
2. Butterfly Clicking
Butterfly clicking is the latest addition to make the life of the gamers easy. When this technique was first introduced, people fell head over heels with it.
This clicking technique only involves using two fingers: the index and middle one. Then, all you have to do is to keep clicking the left mouse alternatively with these two fingers. Butterfly clicking gives you an edge over your opponent using 5-8 cps.
The following steps will help you in butterfly clicking as a beginner:
1.Get a gaming mouse that can double click.
2.Keep your index finger and lengthier finger on the mouse buttons.
3.With the help of the remaining finger, hold the mouse firmly.
4.Start double-clicking with the mouse.
5.Click with your index and middle finger.
6.Keep practicing!
To master the clicking technique, you need practice. Go ahead and give a try to the following Minecraft PvP servers to master the above art:
1.Purple Prison IP: purple.wtf: With this server, people can start PvP battles just after spawning.
2.Lunar Network IP: lunar.gg: This server is famous for its excellent features and special handling.
3.Hypixel IP: hypixel.net: When discussing servers, Hypixel is the first name because it includes mini-games.
4.PvPWars IP: play.pvpwars.net: You may test your PvP and surviving skills simultaneously with this server.
5.PvP Land IP: pvp.land: This server is known for bot fights and Bedwards that help you sharpen your PvP skill.
Carry Tons of Food
Another thing to enlighten is always to carry a more significant amount of food items with you, including God apples, Golden apples, and a plethora of drinks.
When you are a beginner, you may face an issue with switching between weapons, food, and potions. You can practice this trick in survival mode and easily switch between weapons and tools.
One of the best food items is Golden Apples which offer beneficial effects when eaten. When you are in the middle of a fight, you do have the time to switch between any tools, let alone consume food.
In this condition, Quick Hotbar is the feature that comes to your rescue. In Hotbar, you can easily carry all the items you might need in the middle of a war, including potions of strength, golden apple, god apple, bow, sword, and more.
The best food to trust is a golden apple as it can help to increase the chances of taming a horse by 10%! It is a type of special food that provides beneficial effects when you eat them.
Furthermore, these golden apples are the piglins’ favorite! Whenever they see one. They run towards it and check the apples before storing them in their inventory.
Carry Power Weapons with Enchantments
Enchantments were and will always be the essential part of Minecraft PvP. But as the numbers of weapons and enchantments are too many, it is not easy to choose one. There are many options like a bow, shovel, pickaxe, or sword, so how would you know which are the best picks?
The following list will help you pick the best enchantment with power weapons:
●While carrying a Bow: You may give a try to enchantments such as power, infinity, mending, flame, and punch.
●While holding a Netherite sword: These swords are among the best and can be even more robust with sharpness enhancement.
●While carrying a Diamond sword: You should try enchantments such as sharpness, unbreaking, fire aspect, and looting.
●While taking a Fishing Rod: Minecraft fishing tips are of utmost importance. It would help if you used enchantments such as mending, lure, unbreaking, and luck of the sea.
●While carrying Boots: For this weapon, recommended enchantments are unbreaking, mending, frost walker, thorns, protection, feather falling, and depth strider.
Using a fishing rod or sword could be more beneficial than you think. When using a bow or sword, the biggest mistake one can make is to misbalance the bow and sword’s usage.
The fishing rods are proven to be very useful for certain tactics. Just like that, you can try pulling your opponent towards you and then push them back with the help of a sword and knock them dead.
Practice Crits
Always keep practicing with crit! Critting hitting technique helps you damage your opponent and throw them out of the game before they throw you out. When some hits damage more than average, the opponent uses a critical technique.
When playing the game, you are in mid-air position, and you shift downward, there is a high possibility that your hits provide more than 50 % damage, and you also get an extra heart. You have done the technique right when you see a few Xs falling off your opponent!
Note: This trick won’t help when your player is going upwards.
Optifine
Another tip that can improve your Minecraft PvP gameplay is to use Optifine. Firstly, you have to settle for the best sensitivity that matches you.
Using features such as Optifine helps form excellent gameplay that increases frames per second (FPS) and decreases lag. It will also help you to see the scenes from distance by zooming into it.
Use Shaders
When using a high-end device, you need to ensure you have the right tools and use the correct technique for the game.
Minecraft PvP shaders mean adding a different shade to your game layout that will automatically result in an enhanced experience.
However, if you are using an old device, then using shaders is highly not recommended. It can lag your Minecraft gameplay or even get your game crashed.
Block Hitting Technique
Block hitting technique is not a cup of tea for everyone. If you are a Minecraft PvP expert, you may have used this technique before. You cannot perform this technique in sumo because it is mandatory to use a sword while doing so.
For PvP, versions 1.8.9 and 1.7.10 are excellent options because, without them, you cannot use block hitting technique.
How does this technique work? With the sword, hit someone and right-click simultaneously. Keep in mind and keep your sword on your face; stop, hit, and keep repeating the same.
This technique will also help decrease the damage level when the opponent hits you.
Correct Mouse Sensitivity
The next tip is to correct the mouse sensitivity. Adjusting the mouse sensitivity will help you focus with a better aim in Minecraft PvP.
All you need is a bigger mousepad, lower sensitivity, and tons of practice! You may try different sensitivity levels and DPI. For instance, try using 1100 DPI with 64 sensitivity if you are a beginner.
As you go along with the same, try readjusting the settings to 1450 DPI with 80 sensitivity. We will also recommend you to use gaming mouse again due to their best sensitivity in gaming.
Third Partying
One of the best options is to Aim. If you wish to become an expert in Minecraft PvP, you need to aim. Third, partying might be an irritating technique for your opponents, but if you are a new player, this will prove helpful.
Third partying means joining a running fight without making it noticed by anyone.
Another helpful trick is to match the crosshair on the opponent’s head when you do the aiming when your opponent is aiming at your leg.
However, if they are diagonal from you, try aiming at the player’s hitbox corner.
Combo locking
If you are using version 1.8.9 or anything below that, you may give a try to another tip known as Combo locking.
If both the players have a zero ping and an accurate aim, you can keep hitting your opponent continuously without giving them a chance to hit you back.
Furthermore, if you wish to try a knockback hit, you may give it a try with a rod and combo to lock your opponent.
Note: Combo locking is done best with Speed two and sprint reset.
Enemy dodging
This technique depends on which version you are using to play Minecraft PvP. If you use versions such as 1.8.9 or the ones before that, then the enemy dodging technique will help you reduce damage.
While using the strafing technique, try water or lava. But first, you must learn how to combo people to become a pro in Minecraft PvP.
The best option is to practice block spamming, water, and lava placing. This will help you improve your cps speed automatically.
When you use the dodging technique, that means you are protecting yourself from the opponents.
One of the best options to do that is to use a strafing technique. To begin with, you have to learn the apt way to dodge and find the perfect opportunity to use it.
For instance, when your opponent is running out of weapons then you may use lava and water to make them slow and stuck in one place. Furthemore, this technique will give you the CPS advantage as well.
Stack bridging
This tip is mainly used in Bed wars and sky wars. There could be two circumstances while doing stack bridging. First is when you are trying to build over the void; you crouch and make.
The other situation is when you are one the middle of the platform. Here, you uncrouch and crouch again when you are near the block's edge.
Note: For stack bridging, you need to develop and enhance your skills which need regular practice on Minecraft PVP.
FOV
Before playing Minecraft PvP, keep the FOV (field of view) settings accurate according to the play. Field of View, aka FOV, can control how much you see on the screen.
But it is of utmost importance to find the settings for your game. This process might involve some trial and error.
Note: Keep in mind that FOV on your PC will be different than on your phone. Keep the aspect ratio of the screen in mind.
Aware of Ping
Last, but not least, you must be aware of the ping, which helps you shoot for a perfect aim. If the ping is to a higher end, you may hit your opponents even when they are outside.
However, if you are playing a server with a higher anti-cheat, the ping will be lower so it can avoid your opponent’s hit registration.
If the ping is too high then avoid fighting and wait for it to be low. Furthermore, you can turn on the Airplane mode for 15-20 seconds and launch the game again to avoid the ping issue.
