Tips for Saving Money on Your Housing Loan: Strategies to Reduce Interest Rates

Getting a housing loan is one of the most significant financial commitments you make in life. This is due to both a substantial loan amount and the long tenure that accompanies it.

Both of these reasons are also why the housing loan interest rate can be high, which can increase your overall interest outgo. Thus, you need to have a proper strategy and a well-defined goal to avoid an unnecessary financial burden.

That said, there are several smart ways to reduce your borrowing costs and save money by getting a nominal interest rate on your home loan. This way, monthly repayment does not overburden your finances.

Opt for the Shortest Housing Loan Tenure You Can Afford

Choosing the right tenure plays a critical role in determining your overall repayment experience.

A longer tenure translates to lower monthly instalments but increases the overall interest outgo of your housing loan. On the contrary, selecting a comparatively shorter duration can decrease your overall borrowing costs but result in higher EMIs.

A shorter tenure also helps in significant savings, especially if you are paying a higher housing loan interest rate. So, it is important to choose a tenure that helps you manage your monthly financial obligations without any stress.

A smart approach here is to opt for the shortest duration you can afford by checking the resulting EMI. Also keep in mind that lenders usually offer a more competitive rate on shorter tenures.

Initiate a Home Loan Part-Prepayment

Partially prepaying your home loan lowers your overall interest outgo. Whenever you have surplus funds, you can make a lump sum payment towards the principal loan amount. This is over and above your regular EMIs and helps in decreasing the overall outstanding home loan balance. It enables you to save money on your home loan by reducing the principal due.

However, to initiate home loan part-prepayment, you need to be financially disciplined and save up. Remember, if your housing loan interest rate is of the floating type, there are no prepayment charges.

On the contrary, you will have to pay a fee if your home loan interest rate is fixed. Checking these specifics before availing a home loan can help you plan better.

Plan a Higher Down Payment

When you make a higher down payment, the interest rate on your loan also reduces.

This is because lenders offset the risk of a larger amount by charging higher interest. So, when you take a lower home loan amount, you can benefit from a more nominal interest rate.

Secondly, with a lower loan amount, your borrowing costs also decrease. This is because you need to repay a lower principal amount, which attracts a lower interest payment overall.

Thirdly, paying a large sum as a down payment also assures the lender that you are a responsible borrower. This can increase your creditworthiness and result in you getting a more competitive interest rate.

Choose the Home Loan Balance Transfer Option

A balance transfer helps you shift the outstanding amount of your existing loan to another lender offering competitive housing loan interest rates. Using this facility, you can get a loan at lower interest rates, helping you reduce the overall cost of repayment.

However, it is important to calculate the cost of completing a home loan balance transfer and assess your overall savings. You also need to be informed about the loan processing and foreclosure charges levied by the new lender.

Keep in mind that you can save the most on interest outgo when you transfer your home loan during the first half of the tenure. This is because your EMIs in the initial period of repayment have a larger interest component. So, consider all these parameters when planning a balance transfer.

Select a Loan with Floating Interest Rates

A home loan with a floating interest rate offers umpteen benefits. The interest rates of such loans are comparatively lower than fixed-rate loans when you opt for a shorter home loan tenure.

Also, loans with floating interest rates have no prepayment charges as opposed to fixed-rate loans. Since the interest rate of the loan fluctuates based on the economic climate, floating-rate loans are ideal when you choose a smaller timeline.

In the case of fixed-interest rate loans, the rate remains constant throughout the tenure of the loan. Also, you need to pay a prepayment penalty when you make a part-prepayment or choose to foreclose before the tenure ends.

Build an Optimal Credit Score

This is yet another significant strategy for lowering your home loan interest rate. A credit score is a three-digit numerical summary of your creditworthiness. Having an optimal credit score decreases your risk as a borrower and increases the lender’s trust in you. It also helps you get quick approval.

Apart from that, you can avail home loans at lower interest rates. The cardinal rule goes: the higher your credit score, the lower your home loan interest rate will be. Hence, it is crucial to work towards building a better score.

One easy way to go about this is by paying your existing EMIs and credit card bills on time. Also, maintain your lower credit utilisation ratio below 30% to improve your score.

Remember, with a better credit score, you stand a good chance to negotiate the terms and conditions of the loan with the lender.

Research and Compare Various Loan Offers

It is crucial to carry out extensive research before zeroing in on a lender. This helps you minimise your borrowing costs and save a significant amount.

As the housing loan interest rate plays a critical part in your repayment process, choose the right lender with the lowest rate. This helps you get the best deal while decreasing your borrowing costs.

Furthermore, you can use the home loan calculator available on the platform to compute your EMIs well in advance. This helps you plan repayment hassle-free and stay on top of your finances.

