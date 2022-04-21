Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande's marriage solemnised in Jaipur

(Image Source: Twitter)

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who shot to fame some years back, tied the knot for the second time with Dr Pradeep Gawande in a hotel in Jaipur on Wednesday. Family members of both Dabi and Gawande looked very excited for this wedding. The wedding was a low-key affair and was attended by relatives of the couple and some guests.

Tina Dabi, who topped the 2016 batch of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), had first married Athar Aamir, an IAS officer of her own batch, but the two had recently divorced by mutual consent. Now Tina is married to Pradeep Gawande, who is 12 years senior to her. On April 22, the duo will host a grand reception at a plush hotel in Jaipur.

The marriage was consummated in both Rajasthani and Marathi traditions. Pradeep's family is Marathi. Tina's mother is Marathi and father is Rajasthani. There will be an 'aashirwad ceremony' on Friday. Officials and people from the political arena have been invited for this. Tina is the Joint Secretary in the finance department and Pradeep is the Joint Secretary in the higher education department.

Arrangements made for the wedding

The hotel was fully decorated with flowers and lighting. Special arrangements were made for the stay of the guests and special arrangements were made for female guests.

Along with Rajasthani food, Chinese, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati dishes were reportedly served to the guests. Apart from fast food, special dishes were there in the menu.

Several Ministers from Rajasthan along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were expected to attend the wedding. Many senior officials were also invited to attend the function.

According to the wedding card circulated, the reception will be held at Hotel Holiday Inn on April 22.

Who is Pradeep Gawande?

Born on December 9, 1980, Pradeep Gawande hails from Maharashtra.

He is a qualified doctor who completed his MBBS degree before cracking UPSC examination in 2013.

At present, he is serving as Director of the Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Pradeep Gawande is reportedly 13 years older than his wife Tina Dabi.

At present, Tina Dabi is posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur.

Gawande, a 2013 batch officer, is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur.