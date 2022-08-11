Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IAS Tina Dabi takes broom in her hands for 'Clean Jaisana Abhiyan', sweeps Rajasthan streets

IAS Tina Dabi was seen sweeping street in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IAS Tina Dabi takes broom in her hands for 'Clean Jaisana Abhiyan', sweeps Rajasthan streets
Photo: ZEE bureu

IAS Tina Dabi was seen sweeping the streets of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Wednesday under the ‘Swachh Jaisana Abhiyan’ organised in Jaisalmer. A video of Tina Dabi is circulating over internet where the IAS officer Tina Dabi is seen sweeping the streets of Jaisalmer. 

The 'Clean Jaisana Abhiyan' started to keep the golden city clean. Jaisalmer District Collector Tina Dabi and Jaisalmer Municipal Council Chairman Harivallabh Kalla spoke of the importance of keeping the city clean. 

The Jaisalmer Municipal Council Chairman Harivallabh Kalla informed the media that the clean Jaisana campaign was organised as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Gandhi Colony of Jaisalmer. 

Read: Rajasthan man tries to dupe people by posing as IAS officer Tina Dabi on WhatsApp, arrested

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.