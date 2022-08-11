Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IAS Tina Dabi takes broom in her hands for 'Clean Jaisana Abhiyan', sweeps Rajasthan streets

Photo: ZEE bureu

IAS Tina Dabi was seen sweeping the streets of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Wednesday under the ‘Swachh Jaisana Abhiyan’ organised in Jaisalmer. A video of Tina Dabi is circulating over internet where the IAS officer Tina Dabi is seen sweeping the streets of Jaisalmer.

The 'Clean Jaisana Abhiyan' started to keep the golden city clean. Jaisalmer District Collector Tina Dabi and Jaisalmer Municipal Council Chairman Harivallabh Kalla spoke of the importance of keeping the city clean.

The Jaisalmer Municipal Council Chairman Harivallabh Kalla informed the media that the clean Jaisana campaign was organised as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Gandhi Colony of Jaisalmer.

Read: Rajasthan man tries to dupe people by posing as IAS officer Tina Dabi on WhatsApp, arrested