Tina Dabi, IAS and Jaisalmer DM, drives THIS 2393 cc, 150 BHP car

Tina Dabi's posts on social media often go viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Before Tina Dabi, the former DM used this car. (File)

Tina Dabi is the country's most popular Indian Administrative Service Officer. She is currently posted as the district magistrate of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. She was the UPSC topper in 2016. She has millions of followers on social media. Despite her popularity, she drives a simple car.

Tina Dabi got married to Athar Aamir Khan who had scored the second rank in the UPSC exam. They later divorced. She then married IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, who is also a medical doctor by profession.

Athar got married to Dr Mehreez Qazi.

Dabi's posts on social media often go viral.

Currently, Dabi moves around in Toyota Innova Crysta. The car isn't owned by her. The car is the name of the district magistrate of Jaisalmer. The car was registered on December 6, 2019.

Before Tina Dabi, the former DM used this car.

Dabi's car's engine is capable of generating 150 ps of max power at 3400 rpm. Her car is the G variant. It has three airbags and features like ABS, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist Control come with EBD. Her car is of white colour.

Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
