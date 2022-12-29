Tina Dabi, IAS and Jaisalmer DM, drives THIS 2393 cc, 150 BHP car

Before Tina Dabi, the former DM used this car. (File)

Tina Dabi is the country's most popular Indian Administrative Service Officer. She is currently posted as the district magistrate of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. She was the UPSC topper in 2016. She has millions of followers on social media. Despite her popularity, she drives a simple car.

Tina Dabi got married to Athar Aamir Khan who had scored the second rank in the UPSC exam. They later divorced. She then married IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, who is also a medical doctor by profession.

Athar got married to Dr Mehreez Qazi.

Dabi's posts on social media often go viral.

Currently, Dabi moves around in Toyota Innova Crysta. The car isn't owned by her. The car is the name of the district magistrate of Jaisalmer. The car was registered on December 6, 2019.

Dabi's car's engine is capable of generating 150 ps of max power at 3400 rpm. Her car is the G variant. It has three airbags and features like ABS, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist Control come with EBD. Her car is of white colour.