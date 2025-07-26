'Timely and productive visit helped review and build India-Maldives cooperation': Foreign Secy Misri on PM Modi's Maldives visit

In a special press briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of the visit, describing it as productive and timely. Accompanied by High Commissioner to Maldives G. Balasubramanian and Additional Secretary Puneet Agrawal, Misri provided a detailed account of the day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to the Maldives saw high-level engagements and significant bilateral agreements, reaffirming India-Maldives ties and outlining a roadmap for future cooperation.

In a special press briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of the visit, describing it as productive and timely. Accompanied by High Commissioner to Maldives G. Balasubramanian and Additional Secretary Puneet Agrawal, Misri provided a detailed account of the day's developments.

"As you would be aware, the Prime Minister is on a two-day state visit to the Maldives. You are all familiar with the fact that this is his third visit to the Maldives. He also happens to be the first head of government to be visiting the Maldives during the administration of President Muizzu," he said

Reflecting the ceremonial importance of the occasion, Misri detailed that on arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by President Muizzu and members of his cabinet. "This was a very special gesture by the President. The Prime Minister was also corded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour and welcomed with a special cultural performance."

This ceremonial welcome set the stage for substantive discussions and on Friday afteroon the Prime Minister and President Muizzu held restricted and delegation-level talks. "This gave both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship. They renewed various aspects of India-Maldives relations and in particular reflected on the progress made since October 2024, when President Muizzu had visited India on a state visit and when both countries had adopted the Joint Vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership," he said.

The talks were followed by the signing of key agreements. "You would already be familiar with; you would have seen the ceremony for exchange of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two sides. Let me just review the key agreements and MOUs that have been signed. We have signed an MOU related to the extension of a fresh line of credit of Rs 4,850 crore to the Maldives. This is the first LOC extended to the Maldives that is denominated in Indian rupees. The LOC represents a continuation of the tradition of assistance to the development needs of the Maldives and we expect that several infrastructure projects will be carried out as a result of this LOC agreement benefiting the lives of citizens here in the Maldives."

He elaborated on financial restructuring aimed at easing the Maldives' economic burden. "Together with this, the two sides also signed an amendatory agreement that amended the existing dollar line of credit between India and the Maldives. I would like to in particular point to the fact that with the signature of this amendatory agreement, the annual debt repayment obligations of the Maldives will reduce by a sharp 40% from nearly US$51 million annually to about US$29 million."

Misri further outlined the range of MOUs signed, covering diverse sectors. "The other understandings signed today include an MOU on cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, an MOU between the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Maldives Meteorological Services in the Ministry of Tourism and Environment; an MOU on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions that have been implemented at population scale for digital transformation between the Ministry of Electronics and IT of India and the Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology of the Maldives."

He added, "There was also an MOU on the recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia in the Maldives, which will reinforce the availability and sourcing of high-quality medicines in the Maldives; and a network-to-network agreement between India's NPCI, the National Payments Corporation of India International Limited, and the Maldives Monetary Authority. This is intended to take forward the work on implementing the Unified Payments Interface that will greatly benefit tourism between the two countries."

Marking key milestones, Misri spoke about symbolic and development-oriented initiatives. "In addition to that, there were a number of announcements and events that took place during the course of the day. The two countries have agreed to launch negotiations on an India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides issued commemorative stamps."

The Foreign Secretary continued, "The Prime Minister also handed over 3,300 social housing units in Hulhumale that were built under the Indian Buyer's Credit Scheme. The two leaders also together inaugurated the Roads and Drainage System Project in Addu City, six high-impact community development projects. And just now, a short while ago, the Ministry of Defence building in Male. The Prime Minister also handed over 72 vehicles and other equipment that will be used by the MNDF for various purposes."

Environmental and health initiatives also featured in the day's agenda. "The two leaders were together for a tree plantation event, which is being carried out under the initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi in India, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Plant for Mother. In the same place, the Prime Minister also handed over two BHISHM Health Cubes that will be of great relevance in medical emergencies, especially in remote parts of the country."

Modi's visit will continue with important engagements on Satruday where the Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Independence Day celebrations at Republic Square.

"He will also be meeting with a few political leaders of the country, interact with the Indian diaspora residing in the Maldives, including also ITEC alumni from the Maldives," Misri said.

Summing up the significance of the visit, Misri emphasized its strategic outcomes. "This very, very timely and productive visit has provided an opportunity to both countries and both leaders to review our very close cooperation and to continue to build further on it. The two sides, as I said in the beginning, reviewed the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and as a result of the discussions today, arrived at the conclusion that we should continue to implement various elements of this vision, and explore newer avenues to collaborate further between the two sides."

