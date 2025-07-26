Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu hails India as ‘closest and most reliable partner’ during PM Modi's Maldives visit
'Timely and productive visit helped review and build India-Maldives cooperation': Foreign Secy Misri on PM Modi's Maldives visit
'Main Hindi me bolunga...': Akshay Kumar jokes as he walks the ramp past his bedtime, says 'aap sabhi logo ka...'
Russia launches Iranian satellite into orbit amid offers to mediate an end to Iran-Israel conflict, what's Putin's strategy?
Govt spent whopping Rs... on PM Modi's foreign visits during 2021-24, most money spent on...
Mumbai Airport, CSMT receive bomb threat calls; police launch probe, say...
WATCH: Donald Trump argues with Federal Reserve Chair on live TV over building renovation costs
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police opposes accused Mohammad Shariful Islam's bail plea, details inside
DNA TV Show: EC to launch nationwide voter list overhaul exercise, but what is its purpose?
Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film continues steady run, inches towards Rs 200 crore in India, earns...
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Joe Root's record-breaking 150 puts England in command on dominant Day 3, lead India by 186 runs at stumps
This Indian man stole Rs 3.5 lakh worth of items from Singapore Airport, got caught after returning
Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol film crashes in single digits, earns just Rs...
IND vs ENG: R Ashwin declares management's 'batting depth' theory flawed, makes explosive case for Kuldeep Yadav
Sukesh Chandrashekhar promises 2BHK flats worth Rs 1 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez fans in a lucky draw for...
Israel makes it mandatory for military officers to study Islam and learn Arabic due to...
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem showdown in Poland Diamond League uncertain as Pakistani javelin star....
This company bags Rs 2000 crore contract from Defence Ministry for...; not HAL, Mazagon Dock
Israel-Hamas War: US President Donald Trump's BIG statement after failed Gaza peace talks, says, 'Israel will have to finish...'
88-year-old retired IPS officer cleans Chandigarh streets daily, wins hearts online
PM Modi's BIG message to Maldives, says, 'Whether it's a disaster or...'
Meet Nilufa Yasmine, who topped UGC NET June exam, failed twice before scoring a perfect 100, she is from...
Joe Root surpasses Ricky Ponting to become 2nd highest run-scorer in Test history; trails Sachin Tendulkar by...
Jinnah wanted THIS Muslim man to be first Finance Minister of Pakistan, he refused, his son is on Forbes list of billionaires
65-year-old actor and his 37-year-old son have made their directorial debut in 2025, they are...., their first films are...
How Shweta Tiwari stays in shape at 44: 'Whenever I try to do yoga'
Good news for first-time employees, set to get Rs…; check eligibility and other details
'I was so scared': Woman credits ChatGPT for saving her mother’s life after doctors fail to diagnose
Bad news for Babar Azam, left out of T20Is for Pakistan's West Indies tour, star pacer returns
Team India star stuns cricket world, announces retirement from professional cricket at 32
After India-UK FTA, New Delhi to begin talks with THIS country, because...
Meet actress, who beat Gal Gadot at beauty pageant, faced harassment, left acting after making allegations against...
Bigg Boss 19: New season of Salman Khan show officially announced with new logo, fans say 'bas log acche le aana is baar'
AB De Villiers creates history, becomes oldest player in WCL history to achieve THIS feat
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's mother makes shocking allegations, says her son's death is suspicious, reveals she was forced to sign...
BIG tension for Pakistan as 'friend' China raises questions on..., Asim Munir says...
Air India sees another mid-air scare as Mumbai-bound flight returns to Jaipur minutes after takeoff due to...
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat train timings changed for July 27 due to...; to start at...
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar bailed Salman Khan out of jail in this high-profile case: 'How come noone knew...'
23-year-old Bengaluru man buys first home after starting as Rs 18,000 per month intern, here's how
'Should've been timed out': David Lloyd accuses Rishabh Pant of 'milking' injury, sparks controversy
PoK revolts against Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir remains nonchalant, what next?
Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who cracked UPSC, her mother mortgaged gold for her education, her AIR is…
Thailand-Cambodia Clash: BIG statement by Thailand amid ongoing conflict with Cambodia, says, 'US, China offered to...'
Indian Railways takes BIG step, successfully tests country's first-ever...; Ashwini Vaishnaw shares update, check details
J-K: Agniveer loses life, two soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in Poonch
Fact Check: Is Karun Nair retiring? Know truth behind viral photo of KL Rahul consoling batter
'Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur marriage was abrupt decision': Suneel Darshan claims she became 'trophy wife'
Karan Johar regrets making this remake, knew it would fail at the box office; it's not Agneepath: 'Should this film...'
Delhi-Noida Traffic Alert: Key flyover connecting two cities closed for 15 days due to...; check diversions, alternate routes
Apple releases iOS 26 public beta: How to install, new features and eligible iPhones
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Dhun' from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara', netizens say 'amazing voice', WATCH
'Mental sickness is real': Cape Town woman swims in thick sea foam, internet reacts with concern
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal earns Rs 13499163600 profit from this country, not India, UK; net worth reaches Rs...
Zak Crawley hits back at Shubman Gill's time-wasting accusations, clarifies Lord's Test incident
Building the Future of Hardware: Engineering Tomorrow’s Systems Today
UPI Alert! New UPI rules to come in effect from..., know how it will affect GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users
Ed Sheeran thanks Arijit Singh for teaching him how to sing in Punjabi in special version of Sapphire: 'Love his voice, tone, flow, rhythm'
BJP may field son of THIS icon of Bihar for vice presidential election, to woo OBC in assembly election
War 2 trailer X review: 'Dull' Jr NTR, 'bacho wala VFX' leave netizens furious: Tauba-tauba saara mood kharab kar diya'
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj loses cool, engages in war of words with Ben Duckett; video goes viral
Upset over mother's death, NEET aspirant, who scored 92 per cent in Class 10, kills self: 'Mother came in my dream...'
Meet woman, who cracked IIT with full-time job, secured impressive AIR of...; now works at Bill Gates' Microsoft as...
‘Shameful’: Foreigner cleans Indian waterfall spot, netizens slam local tourists
Like-for-like subs on the cards? Rishabh Pant's injury sparks major ICC rule review
Palashika Dixit: Actress, Model & Rising Star in Music Industry
Filatex approves ESOP to strengthen leadership at Texfil
Delhi govt orders audit as 32000 CCTV cameras fail, 15000 missing in national capital
India and Pakistan to be in same group of Asia Cup 2025? Know possible date, venue and more
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra makes BIG statement on free UPI transactions, says 'some cost...'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's BIG statement after massive job cuts, says, 'These decisions are among...'
'Conspiracy to keep...': LoP Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over vacant posts in central universities
Thailand-Cambodia Clash: Dispute over Preah Vihear dates back to the 9th century, can it lead to war?
Good news for travellers, Gulf countries to roll out Europe's Schengen-style visa, will allow..., here's how to apply
Sarzameen X review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan's film gets mixed reactions: 'Shakti-and-Mission Kashmir-met-at-a-bar'
War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film crossing Rs 1000 crore NOT 'guaranteed' because..., trade experts say...
'Bhag ja, woh maar denge': Meet actor who ran from house with just Rs 500, worked in films for free, later became superstar, has net worth of Rs 43 crore
Good news for India, as DRDO successfully tests anti-tank missile ULPGM-V3, capable of destroying...
Plane loses control mid-air, nose dives, crashes straight onto busy highway in Italy, 2 killed in explosion, watch video
'India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress': PM Modi lands in Male; receives warm welcome by President Muizzu
Harshit Singh Digiya: Young producer, actor and property investor with big dreams
Amid Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit over work hours, Tamannaah Bhatia calls concept of work-life balance a 'lie': If you are balanced then...'
After refusing to confirm her relationship with Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria blows flying kiss to him in viral video; watch
Modi government cracks down on ULLU, ALTT, Desiflix , other apps due to...
IND vs ENG: Shardul Thakur dumps responsibility on Shubman Gill for underutilising him with ball, says 'it is difficult to...'
Ahaan Panday was a 'chain smoker', 'kind of a douchebag but...', reveals YouTuber: 'He straight up made out with...'
India issues travel advisory for Thailand amid clash with Cambodia: Avoid travelling to THESE places in 7 provinces
Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash: Which religion do people follow in these Southeast Asian nations? Majority follows...
India-UK FTA makes whisky cheaper: A brief history of Scotch, what is single malt?
ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets AR Rahman, teams up for AI-driven global band project: Know what is Secret Mountain
UNICEF and health ministry launch national fact sheet on adolescent mental health
War 2: Kiara Advani's role in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film REVEALED, allegedly plays daughter of..., is likely to kill...
How much money do Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni earn? Former head coach Ravi Shastri reveals real earnings
Sarzameen movie review: Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan's action drama is surprisingly entertaining, Prithviraj Sukumaran justifies his presence
Bad news for Indian job seekers, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft may stop hiring due to this reason, it is...
Good news for highway commuters, Modi govt to launch FASTag annual pass scheme, it will allow...
Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 25000 workers due to...
BIG BLOW to Gautam Adani led Adani group, super app 'Adani One' shelved due to...
As Saiyaara eyes Rs 200 crore at box office, insiders reveal Aditya Chopra is already calling Ahaan Panday.... at YRF, it has a Ranveer Singh connection
Narendra Modi becomes second-longest serving PM of India, surpasses...
INDIA
In a special press briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of the visit, describing it as productive and timely. Accompanied by High Commissioner to Maldives G. Balasubramanian and Additional Secretary Puneet Agrawal, Misri provided a detailed account of the day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to the Maldives saw high-level engagements and significant bilateral agreements, reaffirming India-Maldives ties and outlining a roadmap for future cooperation.
In a special press briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of the visit, describing it as productive and timely. Accompanied by High Commissioner to Maldives G. Balasubramanian and Additional Secretary Puneet Agrawal, Misri provided a detailed account of the day's developments.
"As you would be aware, the Prime Minister is on a two-day state visit to the Maldives. You are all familiar with the fact that this is his third visit to the Maldives. He also happens to be the first head of government to be visiting the Maldives during the administration of President Muizzu," he said
Reflecting the ceremonial importance of the occasion, Misri detailed that on arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by President Muizzu and members of his cabinet. "This was a very special gesture by the President. The Prime Minister was also corded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour and welcomed with a special cultural performance."
This ceremonial welcome set the stage for substantive discussions and on Friday afteroon the Prime Minister and President Muizzu held restricted and delegation-level talks. "This gave both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship. They renewed various aspects of India-Maldives relations and in particular reflected on the progress made since October 2024, when President Muizzu had visited India on a state visit and when both countries had adopted the Joint Vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership," he said.
The talks were followed by the signing of key agreements. "You would already be familiar with; you would have seen the ceremony for exchange of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two sides. Let me just review the key agreements and MOUs that have been signed. We have signed an MOU related to the extension of a fresh line of credit of Rs 4,850 crore to the Maldives. This is the first LOC extended to the Maldives that is denominated in Indian rupees. The LOC represents a continuation of the tradition of assistance to the development needs of the Maldives and we expect that several infrastructure projects will be carried out as a result of this LOC agreement benefiting the lives of citizens here in the Maldives."
He elaborated on financial restructuring aimed at easing the Maldives' economic burden. "Together with this, the two sides also signed an amendatory agreement that amended the existing dollar line of credit between India and the Maldives. I would like to in particular point to the fact that with the signature of this amendatory agreement, the annual debt repayment obligations of the Maldives will reduce by a sharp 40% from nearly US$51 million annually to about US$29 million."
Misri further outlined the range of MOUs signed, covering diverse sectors. "The other understandings signed today include an MOU on cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, an MOU between the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Maldives Meteorological Services in the Ministry of Tourism and Environment; an MOU on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions that have been implemented at population scale for digital transformation between the Ministry of Electronics and IT of India and the Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology of the Maldives."
He added, "There was also an MOU on the recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia in the Maldives, which will reinforce the availability and sourcing of high-quality medicines in the Maldives; and a network-to-network agreement between India's NPCI, the National Payments Corporation of India International Limited, and the Maldives Monetary Authority. This is intended to take forward the work on implementing the Unified Payments Interface that will greatly benefit tourism between the two countries."
Marking key milestones, Misri spoke about symbolic and development-oriented initiatives. "In addition to that, there were a number of announcements and events that took place during the course of the day. The two countries have agreed to launch negotiations on an India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides issued commemorative stamps."
The Foreign Secretary continued, "The Prime Minister also handed over 3,300 social housing units in Hulhumale that were built under the Indian Buyer's Credit Scheme. The two leaders also together inaugurated the Roads and Drainage System Project in Addu City, six high-impact community development projects. And just now, a short while ago, the Ministry of Defence building in Male. The Prime Minister also handed over 72 vehicles and other equipment that will be used by the MNDF for various purposes."
Environmental and health initiatives also featured in the day's agenda. "The two leaders were together for a tree plantation event, which is being carried out under the initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi in India, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Plant for Mother. In the same place, the Prime Minister also handed over two BHISHM Health Cubes that will be of great relevance in medical emergencies, especially in remote parts of the country."
Modi's visit will continue with important engagements on Satruday where the Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Independence Day celebrations at Republic Square.
"He will also be meeting with a few political leaders of the country, interact with the Indian diaspora residing in the Maldives, including also ITEC alumni from the Maldives," Misri said.
Summing up the significance of the visit, Misri emphasized its strategic outcomes. "This very, very timely and productive visit has provided an opportunity to both countries and both leaders to review our very close cooperation and to continue to build further on it. The two sides, as I said in the beginning, reviewed the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and as a result of the discussions today, arrived at the conclusion that we should continue to implement various elements of this vision, and explore newer avenues to collaborate further between the two sides."
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)