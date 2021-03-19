'Time to bury the past': Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on relations with India

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa has called for India and Pakistan to "bury the past".

Bajwa's statement is being seen as an outreach to India as relations between the two neighbours have been hostile for some time now. Bajwa, however, said that the burden is on India to create a "conducive environment", adding that Washington also has a role to play in ending regional conflicts.

"We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," Bajwa said at a conference in Islamabad.

Also read BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder on Jammu border

"But our neighbour (India) will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Kashmir," he added.

Bajwa said the economic potential of South and Central Asia has "forever remained hostage" to the India-Pakistan disputes.

Also read India, Pakistan Indus Commissioners to meet in Delhi after more than two years

He added that Pakistan has "hope" in the form of US President Joe Biden's new administration, which he said could help facilitate peace in the region.

This comes as Pakistan PM Imran Khan said on Wednesday that if India maintains peaceful relations with Pakistan, it will get financial benefits. This will help India to reach the resource-rich Central Asia directly through the Pakistani territory.

Speaking at the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, Imran Khan said that his government took every step to better relations with India after coming to power in 2018.

(With IANS inputs)