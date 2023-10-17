Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Friendship goes beyond gender boundaries. It is based on shared interests.

The idea of a man and a woman being just friends still raises eyebrows. Our discomfort around people of the opposite gender shows that we are not as broad-minded as we like to believe. Indeed, most of us still live in a world of preconceived notions and stereotypes.

Whether in books, movies, TV shows, or real life, we rush to label relationships between men and women as romantic. It’s high time we challenged the assumption that a man and woman can be together only if they are a couple.

Friendship goes beyond gender boundaries. It is based on shared interests. We need to be sure of how we define friendship. Friendship is a mutually beneficial connection between like-minded people. In this case, men and women, too, can share deep, platonic connections based on shared experiences and opinions.

Having friends from different genders enriches our lives. We need to look beyond binary definitions of gender and invite friendship from people of every gender. When we make friends with people irrespective of their gender identity, we gain a diversity of perspectives that expands our viewpoints and fosters personal growth.

Women, in particular, need to support each other in battling gender stereotypes around friendship. By extending some very simple courtesies to one another—such as refraining from gossip, having a non-judgmental attitude, and not speculating about each other’s relationship status—we can respect boundaries and avoid misunderstandings.

Friendship should be cherished, regardless of gender. Each one of us plays a vital role in making society more inclusive and breaking free from outdated stereotypes. With kind understanding and an open, progressive outlook, we can create a world where friendships between men and women are not just accepted but celebrated.

