Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

TikTok video turns tragic, youth missing after jumping off bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

As the news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered along the river bank as police officials launched an investigation to know what exactly had happened.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 10:36 AM IST

TikTok video turns tragic, youth missing after jumping off bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria
TikTok (Representational Image)

 Two teenagers jumped off a crowded bridge at a 'ghat' in Deoria district in a bid to pull off a dangerous stunt to share on the popular social media app TikTok, police said Tuesday.

One of them, Danish (19), was saved by locals but the other, Ashique (19), has been missing since the incident on Monday evening. A search has been under way in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique.
As the news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered along the river bank as police officials launched an investigation to know what exactly had happened.

The duo had reportedly set out for an evening walk and after reaching the bridge, they joined a group of youngsters performing similar stunts there and filming themselves on the mobile phones.
Eyewitnesses told police that Danish first jumped into the river, while Ashique filmed the stunt and cheered him. Moments later, he too jumped off the bridge.

"Divers have been pressed in to service to fish out the body," said Deoria city police station SHO Rajendra Singh.
Danish, a resident of Aurangabad in Hyedrabad, had come to visit his relatives and had befriended Ashique, an auto-rickshaw driver from the area, Singh said. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.