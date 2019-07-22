TikTok video Case: Ajaz Khan finally gets bail

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday granted bail to actor Ajaz Khan, who was booked for allegedly creating and uploading "objectionable" videos, on the surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The actor was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on July 20 after a case was registered against him for creating and uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups.

The content posted by Ajaz Khan is "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc and creating hatred among the public at large", police had said after his arrest on Thursday.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's lawyer had earlier opposed the police custody on grounds that preliminary investigation was done before the arrest and also because the telecast material is already seized. The police, however, maintained that custody was required.

The police had received a complaint against him along with few videos which have gone viral on social media.

The case against the actor was registered under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

On Saturday, a city court had extended Ajaz Khan's police custody to 14 days, however, he has not been granted bail.

It is not for the first time that the actor has made headlines, last year he was arrested for possessing banned narcotic substance. He was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police with eight ecstasy tablets.

The 39-year-old's past credits in Bollywood include, 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Singham Returns', 'Rakhta Charitra' and 'Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap.

(With inputs from ANI)