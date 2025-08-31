TikTok to make comeback in India? Chinese app makes BIG move amid PM Modi’s China visit, here's how Indian govt reacted

The Chinese app TikTok has taken a step that has fueled speculation about its return to India. However, the Indian government has responded to these developments and has issued a statement. Read here to know India's current stance on TikTok's return.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. He arrived in Tianjin on Saturday evening, marking his first visit to the city in seven years. China hopes that Modi's visit will help improve relations between the two countries.

TikTok to return in India?

In a notable development, the Chinese app TikTok has taken a step that has fueled speculation about its return to India. The short-video app, owned by China’s ByteDance, is currently banned in India. ByteDance has posted two job openings for TikTok's Gurgaon office on LinkedIn. The company is seeking a Content Moderator proficient in Bengali, and a Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead.

Speculation about TikTok's potential return to India is growing. The company's website has recently become accessible in India again.

How did the Indian government respond to TikTok's return to India?

However, government sources have clarified that TikTok remains banned. Officials stated that no order has been issued to allow TikTok to resume operations in India, according to a statement to the Economic Times.

On August 22, officials also denied reports about TikTok's return to India. At that time, there were claims that TikTok had become accessible in India for the first time in five years.

Previously, TikTok's website displayed a message indicating that the service was unavailable in India. However, since last week, the company's "About Us" page has become accessible on desktop, although videos were still not playing. Until Saturday, TikTok's mobile website was also inaccessible on desktop, and videos were not visible.

Why TikTok is banned in India?

This development has renewed discussions about the 2020 ban. The government initially blocked TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Shareit and CamScanner, due to national security concerns. The Ministry of Electronics and IT stated that the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."