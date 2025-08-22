Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details

The Indian government had banned TikTok and many other Chinese apps citing a threat to national security. The move came after border clashes in Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers were killed. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 08:49 PM IST

TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details
The Indian government had banned TikTok and many other Chinese apps calling them a threat to national security.
The website of the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok has become available for users in India, sparking speculation that the platform may be making an unexpected comeback. TikTok has remained banned in India for the last five years over security concerns. However, despite the website becoming accessible to many users, the TikTok app was still unavailable on Google's Play Store and the Apple App Store. There is no word from either TikTok or its parent company ByteDance over a potential return to India.

When and why did India ban TikTok?

Some users on X said the TikTok website was still not accessible to them. Others who were able to visit the website said some of the subpages were still unavailable. This means that TikTok has not officially returned to India. The Indian government had banned TikTok and many other Chinese apps citing a threat to national security. The move came after border clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers were killed.

Are relations between India and China improving?

The news comes at a time India and China are making significant improvements in bilateral relations. Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held several key meetings, including with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit China later this month -- his first visit to the country in seven years. India and China have also announced several positive measures, including resumption of direct flights between the nations. Experts say United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on India and China are bringing the two Asian powers closer.

Has the TikTok app also become available in India?
No, only the TikTok website has become accessible.

When was TikTok banned in India?
TikTok has remained banned in India since 2020.

Why did Indian govt ban TikTok?
The Indian government had banned TikTok and other Chinese platforms citing national security risks after the Galwan Valley clashes.

