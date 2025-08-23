TikTok, AliExpress ban being lifted in India after 5 years? Government says...
INDIA
The websites of several Chinese platforms including TikTok and AliExpress became accessible to some users in India on Friday. This sparked speculation the platforms may be returning after several years of ban. But government officials have confirmed to the media that there has been no change in stance on allowing these platforms to operate. TikTok and many other platforms of Chinese origin have remained banned in India since 2020 when tensions between the two countries escalated.
Senior government officials told CNBC-TV18 that no directions have been issued for the unblocking of TikTok and AliExpress. They further said the government has not received any application from platforms such as TikTok to revoke the ban. Hence, the ban on these platforms remains in place. Earlier in the day, many social media users said they were able to access the websites of TikTok and other banned platforms on certain telecom networks.
The Indian government had banned TikTok and many other Chinese apps citing a threat to national security. The move came after border clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers were killed, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the nations. At the time, the government had said the apps "engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order."
India and China have lately been making significant improvements in bilateral ties. Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held several key meetings, including with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit China later this month -- his first visit to the country in seven years. India and China have also announced several positive measures, including resumption of direct flights between the nations. Experts say United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on India and China are bringing the two Asian powers closer.