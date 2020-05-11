Tihar Jail orders coronavirus test for rape-accused after victim tests positive for COVID-19; prison on high alert

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the risk of potential virus contamination has now reached the infamous Tihar Jail in Delhi. As events unfold, an individual, accused of rape, was brought to Tihar Jail No. 2 prison complex a few days ago. In an alarming revelation later on May 9, the prison administration came to know that the girl who the accused allegedly raped had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now the Tihar Jail administration is apprehensive of the fact that the rape accused might turn out to be COVID-19 positive as well, thereby leaving several other inmates in a potential risk of contamination.

Acting on an urgent basis, the prison administration has ordered COVID-19 tests to be conducted on the rape-accused, who is now a COVID-19 suspect as well, and the two other more prisoners who were locked up with him. The reports for the coronavirus test results are likely to arrive by Monday.

The COVID-19-suspected rape-accused has been imprisoned in Jail No. 2 of Tihar Ashram. Among other high-profile inmates present in this prison complex are Bihar's infamous mafioso Shahabuddin and underworld don Chhota Rajan, who also remain locked up in Jail No. 2. However, it has been known these inmates have not come in contact with the COVID-19 suspect since they have been accorded their own separate cells in the jail for solitary confinement.

The prison administration has confirmed that social distancing measures and other safety protocols are being followed efficiently inside the prison complex. Every new prisoner who arrives in Tihar Jail is also being screened for potential COVID-19 infection.