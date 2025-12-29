Tight Spaces and Big Hearts: President Murmu Experiences Life Under the Sea.

At the naval base in Karwar, Karnataka, President Draupadi Murmu boarded the Indian Navy submarine INS Vagsheer on December 28, 2025, and went on a special underwater journey, known as a sortie.

On December 28, 2025, President Draupadi Murmu did something that quietly sent a powerful message to the nation. At the naval base in Karwar, Karnataka, she boarded the Indian Navy submarine INS Vagsheer and went on a special underwater journey, known as a sortie. She spent more than two hours inside the submarine, including time below the sea surface, speaking to naval officers and sailors and understanding how they live and work deep underwater. This was not a publicity stunt or a thrill ride. It was a gesture of trust, courage, and respect for those who protect India silently beneath the waves.

For many people, a submarine sounds mysterious and even frightening. It is a steel vessel that dives deep into the sea, stays hidden for weeks, and operates in complete silence. Life inside is tough. There is no sunlight, space is tight, and every crew member must stay alert at all times. By choosing to experience this environment firsthand, the President showed that the country’s highest constitutional authority is willing to step into the world of its armed forces and understand their challenges directly. Such moments lift morale far more than speeches or ceremonies.

INS Vagsheer itself is special. It is the sixth and final submarine of the Kalvari-class series and has been fully built in India at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai. Though its design is based on the French Scorpene class, it has many Indian improvements, making it a strong example of the “Make in India” effort in defence. Commissioned into the Navy in January 2025, the submarine is named after a fierce sand fish that lives deep in the ocean, symbolising stealth, strength, and survival in hostile conditions.

From a security point of view, submarines like Vagsheer are game-changers. India has a long coastline and busy sea routes that carry trade, energy supplies, and daily economic lifelines. With powerful navies expanding in the region, especially China’s, India needs platforms that can remain unseen, listen carefully, and strike only when needed. INS Vagsheer can stay underwater for weeks, avoid enemy detection with its quiet engines, and launch torpedoes or missiles if required. Its strong hull allows it to operate under high pressure at depth, and its advanced systems reduce the need to surface often. In simple words, it is a silent guardian that keeps watch so that life above the sea can remain peaceful.

Some may wonder how it is safe for a civilian, even the President, to go underwater in a submarine. The answer lies in strict planning and discipline. Before such a sortie, a detailed medical check-up is done. Doctors examine the heart, lungs, ears, and overall fitness to ensure the body can handle pressure changes. Anyone with a cold, ear problem, or health risk is not allowed. The dive itself is planned to be shallow and controlled, usually around 50 to 100 metres, where pressure changes are gentle and safe. There is no sudden movement or risky manoeuvre.

Inside the submarine, air quality, oxygen levels, and pressure are constantly monitored. Trained medical personnel are available, and the crew is prepared for every situation, though emergencies are extremely rare. Visitors are briefed on simple rules like how to equalise ear pressure and what to do if they feel discomfort. Everything is double-checked before the dive. It is similar to a well-managed flight or a carefully controlled adventure ride—exciting, but designed to remove risk.

What makes this event truly meaningful is its human side. President Murmu, the first woman from a tribal background to hold the highest office, described the experience as very special and praised the Navy’s professionalism and dedication. Her presence inside a submarine sent a quiet but strong message of unity between the nation’s leadership and its armed forces. It showed that respect for the military is not just spoken from podiums but felt through shared experiences.

In today’s noisy world of headlines and slogans, this moment stood out because of its simplicity. No loud declarations were needed. A leader chose to sit beside sailors under the sea, listen to them, and understand their world. INS Vagsheer, moving silently below the waves, became a symbol not just of naval power, but of India’s growing confidence, self-reliance, and respect for those who guard the nation unseen.

When we look at the sea next time, calm and endless, it is worth remembering that beneath it, quiet professionals are at work. And sometimes, the strongest messages come not from words, but from actions taken in silence.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)