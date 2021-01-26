Tight security in Delhi for 72nd Republic Day celebrations, tractor parade by farmers

Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

This has been done in view of the proposed tractor rally called by the farmer unions on Republic Day against the recently enacted central farm laws.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions leading protests against the Centre's farm laws, said their tractor parade will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.

The unions said around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade, which will move into the city from three border points--Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).According to the unions, there is no limit on vehicles.

Earlier on January 24, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak had said that three routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi.

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu," Pathak told reporters at a press conference.

He further said, "From Tikri border, it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway."

Delhi Police has also beefed-up security at all the power sub-stations and grids across the national capital in view of threat received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital.

The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

The security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the Republic Day along with other dignitaries and thousands of people.

Checking and frisking at Rajghat will be done by personnel in PPE kits, with mask and face shield, keeping in line with COVID-19 protocols, PTI quoted an official as saying.

According to an advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Monday till the parade is over. Rajpath is already out of bounds. No cross traffic on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade is over.

Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the parade to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.

Farmer leaders have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With agency inputs)