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Tiger Shroff Firing Case Update: Anil Pandit offered accused Rs 34000, job abroad, monitored attack live from California

According to sources, Pandit was live from California during the attack and allegedly directed the accused through an app. He is also suspected of arranging the weapons used in the incident, while investigators are looking into the alleged money trail and communication between him and the attackers.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 09:57 AM IST

Tiger Shroff Firing Case Update: Anil Pandit offered accused Rs 34000, job abroad, monitored attack live from California
Image source: ANI
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The alleged mastermind behind the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, Anil Pandit, allegedly paid Rs 2.5 lakh upfront for the planned killing, offered accused Rehan Rs 34,000 to carry out the attack and promised to help him go abroad, Rajasthan Police sources told News18 India on Tuesday.

According to sources, Pandit was live from California during the attack and allegedly directed the accused through an app. He is also suspected of arranging the weapons used in the incident, while investigators are looking into the alleged money trail and communication between him and the attackers.

As per the latest information from Rajasthan Police sources, Pandit had allegedly assured Rehan an opportunity to go abroad after the killing and had been transferring Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 online daily to cover his expenses.

The revelations indicate a suspected sequence of planning, financing and reconnaissance linked to the October 18 shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu, where assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Shroff’s car. The actor escaped serious injuries, but his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Rajasthan Police sources, Pandit had allegedly paid Rs 2.5 lakh in advance for the planned murder. Rehan was reportedly hired to kill Shroff for Rs 34,000, with an assurance that he would be sent abroad after the operation.

During the attack, Pandit allegedly remained in touch with the accused through an app, directing them from California.

Sources said the accused had been staying in a Mumbai hotel for nearly a month ahead of the incident. During that time, they allegedly paid shopkeepers online and collected cash in return, a transaction pattern that police sources said is being examined as part of the probe into funding of their stay.

The task of conducting reconnaissance on Shroff’s location was allegedly given to another accused, Hrithik. Investigators are looking into how the target was tracked and whether the accused had been keeping a watch on his movements prior to the attack.

After the firing, the accused allegedly tried to change their appearance to avoid detection while exiting Mumbai.

Rajasthan Police sources said Rehan and the minor accused had long hair when the incident took place but cut it off and changed clothes during the train journey. The trio reportedly sat separately in different sections of the train to avoid suspicion.

Sources said Pandit had allegedly instructed them to reach Delhi at the earliest before being sent to Nepal. Investigators are looking into the intended travel route and whether additional assistance had been lined up after they reached Delhi.

The train journey finally brought them to Kota in Rajasthan, where personnel deployed at the station in civvies spotted the suspects.

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