Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor leaves Nanavati hospital; CCTV footage, eyewitness account, police probe — What we know so far

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. CCTV footage surfaced as eyewitnesses, celebrities and AICWA reacted.

Actor Tiger Shroff was escorted from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital in a Mumbai Police vehicle following the firing incident in the Juhu area. The actor escaped unhurt after unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his car on Sunday evening.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Earlier visuals show actor Tiger Shroff leaving the hospital under tight police security following the Mumbai firing incident and returning home safely https://t.co/II8L0XgM6W — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Two people, including his driver, were injured in the incident. According to DCP Mohit Garg, two people, including Shroff’s driver, Firdaus, were injured. The driver sustained a hand injury and is out of danger, while the second victim, identified as Chauhan, is undergoing treatment. Mumbai Police have deployed multiple teams to investigate the incident, and forensic experts have conducted a preliminary examination.

CCTV footage; Eyewitnesses mistake gunshots for Diwali firecrackers

CCTV footage that captured the incident has surfaced online. The video shows Tiger leaving the venue in his car, and three unidentified men waiting outside. As his car passed by, the miscreants began firing. An eyewitness to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff said she initially mistook the gunshots for Diwali firecrackers. Salma Shaikh, who runs the ‘Shalma Shaikh Blog’, said she regularly visits Mumbai locations to capture content featuring celebrities.

Mumbai: CCTV visuals of Firing at Actor Tiger Shroff’s Car. (Source: Mumbai Police) https://t.co/DEdse0BNJj October 18, 2026

Recounting the incident, Shaikh said she had been filming after a football match when she called out to Tiger Shroff as he was leaving in his car. According to her, a young man opened fire as the vehicle reached the main road. She said the actor escaped unhurt, but his driver sustained injuries after a bullet hit his elbow and another passed through his palm.

Shaikh added that the injured driver was rushed to a police station before being taken to Nanavati Hospital, where he was still undergoing treatment. She said the football matches usually end around 7 pm, with the players typically leaving for home by around 7:05 pm.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: An eyewitness in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, Salma Shaikh says, "My name is Shalma Shaikh, and I run a blog called 'Shalma Shaikh Blog.' For this, I travel all over Mumbai, capturing content. Sundays, however, follow a set routine: I film Amitabh, then Tiger, then Abhishek... Today, once the football match ended, everyone started filming... I called out to Tiger... He got into the car and drove off. As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers... Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor. He didn't get a single scratch. However, his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm. They immediately rushed to the police station, and from there, they came to Nanavati Hospital. Everyone else from his family has since left, but the driver—the patient—is still inside. Their game usually ends at 7. By 7:05, they typically come out and head home." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh described the incident as grave and shocking, adding that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed they were behind the attack. However, Mumbai Police have not independently verified the claim or confirmed the gang’s involvement.

Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams to identify and trace the attackers, examined CCTV footage and involved forensic experts. One report said a suspect had been detained for questioning; however, reports are not yet confirmed.

Fadnavis, Shinde assure strict action over Tiger Shroff firing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed Mumbai Police to investigate the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff swiftly and take strict action against those responsible. He also spoke to the actor and assured him that efforts were underway to apprehend the attackers. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the incident, vowed that those involved would not be spared, and assured Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, of the government’s support. Shinde also said security arrangements for film personalities would be reviewed amid concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities.

AICWA condemns firing, demands better security for Bollywood

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, alleging a failure by the government and police to protect the film industry. The association claimed Shroff narrowly escaped a potentially fatal attack and cited previous incidents, including firing outside Salman Khan’s residence, the stabbing of Saif Ali Khan, firing outside Rohit Shetty’s home and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

Calling the incidents part of an alleged attempt by gangsters to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money, AICWA urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action, arrest the shooters and those who ordered the attacks, dismantle extortion networks and provide adequate security to film personalities and their families.

Celebrities react

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, actor Raj Premi and Poonam Pandey, expressed shock and concern over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, raising questions about law and order and the safety of film personalities. Shorey called the incident “shocking” and “disgusting” and urged Mumbai Police to take strict action against those responsible. Dholakia questioned how criminals could allegedly threaten Bollywood and target innocent people while concerns over law enforcement remained. Raj Premi described Shroff as a good person and said he had previously worked with the actor’s father, Jackie Shroff.