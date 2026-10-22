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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused tested weapon near Mumbai before attack, one fail attempt reported

Crime Branch sources said the accused made these claims during questioning in the initial investigation. Investigators are currently examining their statements and will cross-check the details before confirming any alleged threat to another film industry personality.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused tested weapon near Mumbai before attack, one fail attempt reported
Image source: ANI
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In a major development in the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff firing case, sources said the accused had practised firing at a place near Mumbai. As per sources, one accused fired two shots during practice, while the other accused fired a single shot to test the weapon. The accused wanted to make sure the gun was functioning properly.

Reports suggest both accused were successful in firing during practice. The probe has found that a misfire took place while testing the gun at the Andheri hotel where they were staying. According to sources, the bullet hit the bed, but no one suspected that a shot had been fired in the hotel room.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police suspect the October 18 firing targeting actor Tiger Shroff was preceded by an unsuccessful attempt a week before. Investigators said the three accused allegedly went to the Juhu football ground on October 11 but abandoned the plan as the actor did not arrive. They came back on October 18 and fired at his BMW as he was leaving the premises.

Crime branch probing accused statements: Sources

Crime Branch sources said the accused made these claims during questioning in the initial investigation. Investigators are currently examining their statements and will cross-check the details before confirming any alleged threat to another film industry personality.

Police have said the claims made by the accused cannot be considered confirmed unless independently verified. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events and the extent of the alleged planning.

 

In the initial investigation, the accused allegedly told police they had tracked Tiger Shroff several times via social media platforms. According to their statements, the platforms helped them get information about the actor’s event venues and other details.

Two locations recced before attack: Cops

The alleged recce carried out at the actor’s residence and a football ground is also being investigated. The accused reportedly told the Crime Branch that after surveying both spots, they considered the football ground to be a comparatively easier and more suitable location to target the actor.

Police are examining these statements as part of the investigation. The details shared by the accused are yet to be verified, and the Crime Branch is expected to establish the sequence of events through further questioning and cross-checking.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police produced three accused in connection with the firing incident before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, at around 3 am and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations. The court has granted the police custody of all three accused till October 31.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

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