Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th accused arrested, Police reveal how Aamir Khan was also on Bishnoi Gang's radar

Tiger Shroff firing case: 22-year-old Pranjal Thakral, out on bail since March, arrested as 11th accused. Police reveal Aamir Khan was also on the gang's radar.

The investigation into the October 18 firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has taken a new turn with the arrest of a 22-year-old engineering diploma holder from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Police have identified the accused, Pranjal Thakral, as a key link between the shooters and alleged mastermind Anil Pandit, who is believed to be operating from the United States, as reported by NDTV.

Thakral, the 11th accused arrested in connection with the case, was detained on Friday. According to Mumbai Police, he allegedly coordinated the attack at Pandit's instructions, arranged logistics and funds for the shooters, and supplied a second pistol used in the operation.

Investigators are now examining his financial transactions and communications to trace the wider network allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Who Is Pranjal Thakral, The 11th Accused?

Pranjal Thakral, 22, holds a diploma in engineering and was previously jailed in connection with an attack on a businessman in Haryana's Panipat. According to investigators, the earlier attack was also allegedly carried out at the instructions of Anil Pandit, a suspected associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Thakral was released on bail in March 2026. Police suspect that shortly after his release, he resumed contact with Pandit and became involved in planning the attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Investigators believe Thakral played a significant role in arranging weapons, finances and logistical support for the shooters. He was produced before the holiday bench of the Killa Court on Sunday and remanded to police custody until October 31. According to police, Anil Pandit, who is suspected to be operating from the United States, was the alleged mastermind behind the attack.

Investigators claim Pandit directed Thakral to coordinate the operation and provide necessary assistance to the shooters.

The two allegedly communicated through a secret messaging application to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

Police have recovered chats from Thakral's phone and are analysing the conversations alongside financial transactions to establish the flow of funds and identify other members of the suspected international network. Pandit, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

Was Salman Khan The Original Target?

The investigation has also revealed that Tiger Shroff may not have been the gang's original target.

According to police sources, the accused initially planned to target Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and had conducted reconnaissance around his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments.

However, the alleged attackers reportedly abandoned the plan after finding it difficult to approach the actor because of the heavy security arrangements around his home.

Investigators suspect the group subsequently shifted its attention to other prominent Bollywood personalities.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar Also Under Surveillance?

During questioning, the arrested accused allegedly disclosed that they had surveyed the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

Police sources said suspected Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives spent nearly a month around Aamir Khan's Bandra residence and conducted reconnaissance on three occasions before the attack on Tiger Shroff.

However, the attackers allegedly found it difficult to approach Aamir Khan because he was frequently away for film shoots or remained inside his residence for extended periods.

Investigators are also examining a viral audio clip and social media post attributed to individuals identified as Arzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi.

The messages allegedly threatened Aamir Khan over his reported marriage to Gauri Spratt, invoking the term "love jihad". The claims and threats remain under investigation.

Why Was Tiger Shroff Targeted?

Police sources suggest that the attackers eventually selected Tiger Shroff because he was comparatively more accessible and did not have the same level of security as some other Bollywood celebrities. Investigators believe the accused monitored Shroff's social media activity, including Instagram reels, and discovered that he regularly visited Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu to play football.

The group allegedly used this information to plan the attack around his routine. According to police sources, the larger objective of the conspiracy was to create fear within the Hindi film industry by targeting a prominent actor.

The attack took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area when Tiger Shroff was leaving Pushpa Narsee Ground after playing football. According to Mumbai Police, two armed men opened fire at the actor's vehicle while he was waving to fans through the car windows. Police said five to six rounds were fired at the vehicle before the attackers fled on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped without serious injuries, but his driver and a bystander were injured in the incident. The shooters allegedly abandoned their motorcycle in Andheri before travelling to Surat and boarding the Pune-Jaipur Express. Three alleged shooters were subsequently arrested in Rajasthan's Kota while reportedly attempting to escape to Nepal via Delhi.

What Has The Investigation Revealed So Far?

Mumbai Police have arrested 11 people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana in connection with the firing incident. Investigators have recovered weapons allegedly used in the attack and are examining digital communications, financial transactions and the accused persons' movements.

The arrest of Pranjal Thakral is being considered an important development as police attempt to establish the alleged operational links between the shooters and Anil Pandit.

Pandit remains wanted in the case, while investigators continue probing the suspected Lawrence Bishnoi gang's alleged plans to target other Bollywood personalities.