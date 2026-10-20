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Tiger Shroff Car Firing: Mumbai Police takes custody of three suspects arrested in Kota

A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Tiger Shroff Car Firing: Mumbai Police takes custody of three suspects arrested in Kota
Mumbai Police takes custody of accused in Tiger Shroff firing case (Photo/ANI)
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The Mumbai Police has taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car.

A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to undergo detailed interrogation in Mumbai as investigators probe the circumstances surrounding the firing incident and their alleged involvement in the case.

Speaking on the matter, Kota Additional SP Subhash Chandra Mishra told the media, "After being arrested yesterday, they were produced before the competent court for a transit remand. The court granted the transit remand, following which they were handed over to the Mumbai Police. They stayed here overnight, partly because the police team had been travelling for a long time and were exhausted, and also because they had put significant effort into the interrogation."

"For security and safety reasons, it was deemed necessary that they not depart during the night; hence, they stayed here... Regarding the Kota Police's involvement: we will provide security as requested by the Mumbai Police team... if they request security for a specific duration or distance, we will provide it; otherwise, our responsibility extends up to the state border," he added.

Earlier, Mumbai Police executed an alternative strategy, dubbed 'Plan B', to secure the three shooters. They were kept at the Railway Colony police station throughout the night.

Visuals from the Kota Railway Colony police station showed tight security arrangements, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow ‘Plan B’ for transporting the accused. As a result, the police reportedly changed their original plan to take the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to keep them in Kota.

Speaking on the same, Ramswaroop Meena, SHO at Railway Colony Police Station, explained that the three accused have been granted a 48-hour transit remand and are being transported to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police.

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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