Tiger numbers rise: Five stars for more stripes, but conservation gets tougher

With a healthy 33% rise in their numbers, tigers are burning bright in India's forests. The results of the fourth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation-2018, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Tiger Day on Monday, said the count of the big cats in India, has risen from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018. This signifies a rise of 741 individuals in four years, or about 33%.

While this means the success of a national campaign undertaken jointly by several agencies to save the tiger, it is tinged with concerns over maintaining the health and habitat of the striped cats.

For forest managers, the increase comes with a set of responsibilities—managing man-animal conflict, ensuring healthy dispersal corridors between tiger habitats, preventing poaching of these big cats and reducing biotic pressures.

"For management, the focus must be on tigers outside protected areas. We have to be very careful and proactive about preventing human-wildlife conflict," said Bilal Habib, head of the Department of Animal Ecology and Conservation Biology, Wildlife Institute of India (WII). He added "more tigers mean more responsibility" and the need to protect corridors from where tigers disperse from one area to another.

"We need a policy to sustain tigers outside protected areas (like tiger reserves)... conservation must be economically attractive for people," Habib stressed.

Leap Of The Tiger Numbers in Maharashtra soar from 190 in 2014 to 312 now — a 64% increase 2006 and 2010 surveys threw up figures of 103 and 168, respectively Rise in nos. means more responsibilities to ensure their conservation

A senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, with extensive wildlife management experience, admitted that while there was exuberance over these figures, it was essential to look at the fine print. "Corridor mapping and management is vital for healthy dispersal of tigers. Local communities in these corridors must be roped in for conservation through participatory management schemes. Otherwise, this will cause man-animal conflict," he said.

Citing an example, he said activities like bauxite mining in Kolhapur had affected connectivity of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) to source populations and habitats down south like Karnataka's Kali tiger reserve. This led to the STR not having resident tiger populations.

"Tigers in congested landscapes with man-animal conflict can be translocated to such areas. This is essential considering the huge ecological value and services provided by tiger reserves in terms of water security and clean air," the official said.

Jaydeep Das, honorary wildlife warden, Nagpur, noted that while tiger numbers had increased, forests had not grown. "If we want to improve tiger numbers, we must have more tiger reserves as they accord the highest degree of protection. These reserves can have buffers which can serve as corridors for tigers," Das said. It will also prevent fragmentation of habitats and would help villagers in these areas get livelihood and benefit schemes.

Das added that Umred-Karhandla-Paoni, Tipeshwar and Kanhalgaon wildlife sanctuaries in Maharashtra can be declared as tiger reserves due to their good source population and their location in corridors and harmful projects like mines and linear projects not be allowed in the vicinity of tiger habitats and corridors.

"The number of protected areas must be increased," he explained, adding that Bramhapuri (in Chandrapur), which had a healthy number of tigers could be declared a wildlife sanctuary. Das also stressed on habitat development in forest areas to sustain these tigers.

