Tiger mauls Rajasthan local, kin find 3 body pieces

Twenty days after a tiger killed a woman while she was gathering wood at Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve, another woman's body was found dismembered by a tiger at the same location early on Saturday morning.

The victim's family found her body cut up in three pieces, and raised an alarm, alerting the other villagers. The villagers later staged an agitation demanding compensation for the victim's family.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m in Kundera village outside the Ranthambhore forests.

"Munni Devi, 40, had gone to the nearby fields to relieve herself. But on her way back to the village, a tiger pounced on her and mauled her, ultimately killing her," officials said.

Her family set out on a search for her and found her dismembered body. When they raised a hue and cry, villagers informed the forest officials. A huge crowd had assembled by the time the forest officials arrived. "The villagers began demanding that an autopsy be done in front of them. But the local police arrived and took the body away," officials said.

It took the officials hours to pacify the agitators.

"We checked the paw marks and it appears to be a tiger. But we are not sure if it is the same tiger from a fortnight ago," officials said.

Sources said the site of the attack is opposite tourism Zone Five of the reserve.