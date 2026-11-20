A tiger was seriously injured after a car struck it near Khatgaon Phata in Chandrapur district, following an incident involving a two-wheeler on the highway.

The injured tiger is seen baring its teeth and appearing aggressive as the noises continue. (Credit: Twitter)

A tiger was seriously injured after being hit by a car near Khatgaon Phata, close to Sindewahi, on the Nagpur highway in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday. The accident took place at around 10.15 am when the animal reportedly pounced on a two-wheeler while crossing the road and then collided with a passing car.

According to Lokmat, Ashish Sudhakar Santoshwar, a resident of Ballarpur, was travelling with his family from Nagbhid towards Chandrapur when the tiger suddenly appeared in front of their vehicle. The car struck the animal, leaving it badly injured.

The driver reportedly stopped the vehicle immediately after the collision.

Today, near Khatgaon Phata, close to Sindewahi, an unidentified vehicle struck a tiger, leaving the animal unable to walk. A large crowd has gathered at the scene, and people are provoking the tiger. #Maharashtra https://t.co/LqwbtcmYUH — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 19, 2026

Video shows people making noises near injured tiger

A video of the injured tiger lying in bushes beside the highway has since surfaced on social media. The footage shows a crowd gathered near the animal. Some people can allegedly be heard making unusual noises in an attempt to provoke it.

The injured tiger is seen baring its teeth and appearing aggressive as the noises continue. However, it remains inside the bushes and does not charge at the people standing nearby.

The incident has raised concerns about the behaviour of onlookers around injured wild animals, particularly when they are already in a vulnerable condition.

Tiger shifted to Chandrapur treatment centre

Following the accident, the tiger was first taken to Savargaon, where it received initial medical attention. It was later shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Chandrapur for further treatment and medical care.