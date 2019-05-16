Ties with China will get a Mansarovar Yatra boost: Vijay Gokhale

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale says the Mansarovar Yatra is important, not only from a spiritual perspective, but also to help build relationship between India and China

With a month and a half to go for the annual Mansarovar Yatra to begin, India has said the pilgrimage is important, not only from a spiritual perspective but also to help build the India-China relationship.

Speaking on Wednesday, during the launch of the computerised draw to determine the list of pilgrims for the yatra, the Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, "Our ministry's consistent effort has been to get as many applications as we can, because we think this yatra is important, not only for those going for spiritual or religious purposes but also to build relations between India and China."

Gokhale presided over the draw of lots held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, and also urged pilgrims to help "protect and preserve" the fragile environment in the Himalayas.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the Yatra between June and September each year through two different routes: Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Known for its religious value and cultural significance, it is undertaken by hundreds of people every year.

UNIQUE DIPLOMACY

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said the Mansarovar Yatra is important, not only from a spiritual perspective, but also to help build relationship between India and China

(With inputs from PTI)