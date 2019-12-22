'Ties have only strengthened': At Delhi rally, PM Modi touts India's strong relationship with Islamic countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's ties with the Islamic world and Gulf countries have increased in the past few years and this is largely due to growing respect for New Delhi.

Speaking at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Modi said, "We have the best ties Islamic world, Gulf countries in current times, and many reasons to it. We have been putting efforts to strengthen ties with Palestine, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan. We have achieved heights in relations."

His mention of Islamic countries was seen in the context of ongoing protests across India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Critics argue that the controversial law promising citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh discriminates against Muslims.

Discussing India's relationship with Islamic countries, he said countries like "Afghanistan or Palestine, Saudi or UAE, Maldives or Bahrain, all these countries have given the highest award to India. They have strengthened ties with Indian civilization."

Earlier this year, PM Modi was honoured by UAE's top award -- the Zayed Medal and Bahrain's 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance'. In all, six times countries from the Islamic world have honoured PM Modi with their top honours.

The Prime Minister also talked about the increase in Hajj quota by Saudi Arabia for Indians and the release of Indian prisoners by Islamic countries.

"Saudi Arabia increased Hajj Quota. I had raised the issue, told Saudis that India's Muslim middle class is increasing, they want to perform Hajj. I said, the quota should be 2 lakh, and they increased it. In the last 5 years, many Islamic countries have released many Indian prisoners which is unprecedented. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar or Bahrain, they have released Indian prisoners. This is for the first time so many Indian prisoners have been released by them," Modi said.

Gulf countries host the large population of Indian diaspora and in terms of energy, India gets its crude oil from that part of the world.

Modi said when he visits "Islamic countries and meet the leaders and Indian diaspora...The Indian diaspora tells" him that the "respect for India has increased substantially."

A number of high-level visits have taken in the first term of PM Modi to west Asia. In his second term, he visited UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.