Ties downgraded: India asks Pakistan to review action, says developments regarding Article 370 'internal matter'

India has asked Pakistan to reconsider decision to suspend bilateral trade and downgrade diplomatic relations in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir's special status coming to an end.

MEA in a statement said that, " We have seen reports that Pakistan has decided to take certain unilateral actions in respect to its bilateral relations with India. This includes the downgrading of our diplomatic relations. The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground."

MEA said that the recent decisions by the Government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution. Its impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Analysis motive behind Islamabad's displeasure, Foreign Ministry said, ". It is not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilized such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism."

Making it very clear that Pakistan has no business commenting on this issue, India said, "The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India. The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed."

MEA said that the Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.

Pakistan announced on Wednesday it would downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India after the Modi government scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

The Pakistan government has expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria as part of the downgrade. His Pakistani counterpart, Moin-ul-Haq, who was still to take charge, will not be sent to New Delhi by Islamabad. Pakistani foreign ministry has stated that after “the decision of National Security Committee, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan.”