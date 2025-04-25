iDay 2025 will serve as a strategic forum for shaping the nation’s digital future. This year’s theme, “India 2030: From Digital Economy to Tech Superpower,” will spotlight how India’s innovation ecosystem is poised to lead on the global stage.

The 14th edition of India Internet Day (iDay), organised by TiE Delhi-NCR, is set for May 2, 2025, at The Leela Ambience in Gurugram. This year’s event centres on the ambitious goal of charting India’s journey toward a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030, positioning itself as the country’s most influential gathering for tech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and digital ecosystem leaders.

India’s digital economy is expanding at nearly double the pace of overall GDP growth and is expected to account for about 20% of the national GDP by 2029. With internet users projected to surpass 900 million by 2025—driven largely by rural adoption, affordable smartphones, low-cost data, and a surge in regional content—the stage is set for rapid growth in startups, digital platforms, and next-generation technologies.

iDay 2025 will serve as a strategic forum for shaping the nation’s digital future. This year’s theme, “India 2030: From Digital Economy to Tech Superpower,” will spotlight how India’s innovation ecosystem is poised to lead on the global stage. The event will feature deep discussions on AI, 5G, digital infrastructure, digital governance, and the transformative impact of technology across industries such as healthcare and agriculture.

What to Expect at iDay 2025

Pitch Opportunities: Over 50 leading investors will be present, offering startups a unique platform to showcase their ideas and secure funding.

Expert Insights: Learn directly from unicorn founders, global CEOs, and policy shapers driving India’s digital transformation.

Real-World Playbooks: Gain behind-the-scenes knowledge from India’s most successful entrepreneurs on building and scaling ventures.

Elite Networking: Curated lounges and roundtables will facilitate connections between founders, investors, and key decision-makers.

Tech Deep Dives: Sessions will explore AI, 5G, digital public infrastructure, and emerging internet trends.

Celebrating Excellence: The India Internet Day Awards 2025 will honor standout founders and operators from across the startup landscape.

Speaker Lineup

This year’s event features a dynamic mix of industry leaders, including Akshay Chaturvedi (Leverage Edu), Apurva Chamaria (Google), Upasana Taku (MobiKwik), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge), Shweta Rajpal Kohli (Startup Policy Forum), Akshat Babbar (ChrysCapital), Shantanu Deshpande (Bombay Shaving Company), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm) and Ankur Warikoo (WebVeda), among others. Attendees can expect interactive deep dives, fireside chats, and candid conversations on entrepreneurship and public policy.

Why iDay 2025 Matters

India Internet Day is more than a conference—it’s where the blueprint for India’s digital future is debated, designed, and set into motion. With a powerhouse lineup of speakers, investors, and innovators, iDay 2025 is poised to catalyze the next wave of tech-driven growth, making it a must-attend for anyone invested in India’s digital and entrepreneurial revolution.