Thunderstorms, moderate rains likely to occur in THESE states: IMD

A rain advisory has been issued in most southern parts of India in the past few days, but the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned some other states of bad weather conditions in the next couple of days.

The IMD, on Monday, has said that thunderstorms would moderate-intensity rains will occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana today. Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions and step out keeping in mind the weather conditions.

The IMD tweeted, “Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Amroha, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Sambhal, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar (Rajasthan).”

The weather forecasting agency further stated that intensity rain is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi over the next few hours today. The temperature is likely to drop down to nearly 20 degrees Celsius in Delhi NCR, as per the IMD.

Further, the IMD has issued a Red alert in Uttarakhand as heavy rains are predicted in many districts across the state. The schools in the state have been shut down for today and Badrinath and Char Dham Yatra travelers have been advised to halt their journey for 1-2 days.

Heavy rains are being experienced in several parts of the country, most notably in Kerala. The rains in Kerala have turned fatal for many has the death toll has cross 22 and several dozen people have been reported missing. Rescue operations are currently being conducted by the Indian armed forces.

(With ANI inputs)