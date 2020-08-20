Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain expected in Delhi, neighbouring areas in next 2 hours: IMD

Headlines

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Mysore Pak listed among best street food sweets in the world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain expected in Delhi, neighbouring areas in next 2 hours: IMD

Earlier, rains continued to lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon on Thursday morning, the second day in a row. Heavy rains caused flooded roads, triggering long traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 05:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The national capital and its adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy rains for two days, with inundated roads becoming common sides in Delhi-NCR. A respite is unlikely soon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rains in isolated places of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours. 

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Bagpat, Baraut, Gannaur, Gohana, Panipat, Khurja, Greater Noida, Noida, Sambhal, Gulaoti, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Modinagar, Meerut and Siyana during next 2 hours," IMD said. 

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Amroha, Moradabad,  Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Jhangirabad,  Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and isolated places of entire Delhi during next 2 hours," the weather agency said. 

Earlier, rains continued to lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon on Thursday morning, the second day in a row, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall, reports said. On an average, the city gauges 11.3 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on August 19 to 8.30 am on August 20 every year.

Due to heavy rains since Wednesday, waterlogging has been reported at multiple places in Delhi and the NCR. Roads in Gurgaon turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools with memes and jokes and floating on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) has issued warning to all airlines, saying that flight operation at Delhi`s IGI Airport could be affected due to rains. 

"Between 8:30 am and 10:30 am IST, it is prone to thunderstorms with light and rain and wind speed 3 knots, direction 130 degree. Hence! All airlines take necessary action. ATC also advises airlines to deal with dense clouds near the airport," Delhi ATC advised airlines.

Previously, many airlines had informed passengers that flight timings may be affected due to bad weather.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, arrivals and departures may get affected. Please check flight status before you leave for the Airport," Air India had tweeted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Centre cautions internet users against ransomware Akira which steals personal data to extort money

Manipur violence: Protesters in Delhi demand CM Biren Singh's resignation

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE