Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain expected in Delhi, neighbouring areas in next 2 hours: IMD

The national capital and its adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy rains for two days, with inundated roads becoming common sides in Delhi-NCR. A respite is unlikely soon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rains in isolated places of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Bagpat, Baraut, Gannaur, Gohana, Panipat, Khurja, Greater Noida, Noida, Sambhal, Gulaoti, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Modinagar, Meerut and Siyana during next 2 hours," IMD said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Amroha, Moradabad, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Jhangirabad, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and isolated places of entire Delhi during next 2 hours," the weather agency said.

Earlier, rains continued to lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon on Thursday morning, the second day in a row, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall, reports said. On an average, the city gauges 11.3 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on August 19 to 8.30 am on August 20 every year.

Due to heavy rains since Wednesday, waterlogging has been reported at multiple places in Delhi and the NCR. Roads in Gurgaon turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools with memes and jokes and floating on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) has issued warning to all airlines, saying that flight operation at Delhi`s IGI Airport could be affected due to rains.

"Between 8:30 am and 10:30 am IST, it is prone to thunderstorms with light and rain and wind speed 3 knots, direction 130 degree. Hence! All airlines take necessary action. ATC also advises airlines to deal with dense clouds near the airport," Delhi ATC advised airlines.

Previously, many airlines had informed passengers that flight timings may be affected due to bad weather.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, arrivals and departures may get affected. Please check flight status before you leave for the Airport," Air India had tweeted.