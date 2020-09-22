Thunderstorm, moderate rainfall predicted in parts of UP, Delhi in next 2 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over parts of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Greater Noida in the next two hours.

22-09-2020; 0905 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khurja, Kosli during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/1vzaP4znPn — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 22, 2020

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Garh Mukteshwar, Siyana, Meerut, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Dibai, Khurja, Pahasu, Sikandrabad, and isolated places of Delhi and Greater Noida during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Earlier on Sunday, senior scientist at the IMD Rajendra Kumar Jenamani had said, "North-west India, particularly Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will get good rain on September 23."

On the other hand, heavy rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc in southern India -- especially in Karnataka`s coastal, southern and central districts, disrupting normal life.

The torrential rains also inundated villages, submerged houses in low-lying areas and caused landslides in the Western Ghat section, disrupting vehicular traffic and bringing down power lines.

(With agency inputs)