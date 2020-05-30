Headlines

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

India

India

Thunderstorm in Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing, Sikandar memorial

A thunderstorm roared through Agra on Friday evening and caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2020, 04:50 PM IST

The Taj Mahal in Agra suffered minor damages after a thunderstorm roared through the city on Friday evening and brought down heavy showers of rain.

Damage was caused to the marble railing on the main monument after iron pipes installed at the side facing Yamuna river fell down. The main entry point of the west gate, as well as the false ceiling over the gallery, were also damaged.

At several places, the pillars fell on the ground causing damages to the walls, platforms, doors and windows of the Taj Mahal.

Damages were also caused to a ticket window, and metal detectors installed at the gates. The Sikandar memorial also suffered damages.

The thunderstorm uprooted several trees as well.

