Thunderstorm in Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing, Sikandar memorial

The Taj Mahal in Agra suffered minor damages after a thunderstorm roared through the city on Friday evening and brought down heavy showers of rain.

Damage was caused to the marble railing on the main monument after iron pipes installed at the side facing Yamuna river fell down. The main entry point of the west gate, as well as the false ceiling over the gallery, were also damaged.

At several places, the pillars fell on the ground causing damages to the walls, platforms, doors and windows of the Taj Mahal.

Damages were also caused to a ticket window, and metal detectors installed at the gates. The Sikandar memorial also suffered damages.

The thunderstorm uprooted several trees as well.