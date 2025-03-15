In a bizarre incident, Bihar’s former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav ordered a cop to dance at a Holi event in Bihar, the video of which is being circulated online.

Shared on ‘X’, the video features Tej Pratap Yadav directing a police official to dance, saying, “Aeh Sipahi! Thumka lagao warna suspend kar diye jaoge” (O officer! Dance or get suspended).

Yadav, who is a member of Bihar legislative assembly from Hasanpur, had drawn flak online after the video went viral all over social media.

Sharing the clip of the incident, an ''X user wrote, "Question: What is democracy? Answer: When MLAs and ministers, who become MLAs with the help of their father, intimidate those who do their jobs with their hard work and dedication, it is called democracy."

Watch the viral video here

Several experts are speculating that the incident might pose a challenge before the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), given the Bihar assembly elections are to be held towards the end of the year.