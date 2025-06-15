"Thrust not achieved…!", the chilling last words of the pilot of Air India Flight 171 has been revealed. The Air India plane crashed moments later, killing 241 people.

"Thrust not achieved… falling… Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!", the chilling last words of the pilot of Air India Flight 171 has been revealed. The Air India plane crashed moments later, killing 241 people. The pilots issued the mayday after the aircraft, that reached 625 feet, started descending at a speed of -475 feet per minute, as per reports. The final distress message from the cockpit by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, reached air traffic control (ATC) seconds before the crash and then the communication was broken.

"The plane took off at 1.39 pm and, within a few seconds, after reaching a height of about 650 feet, it started sinking, i.e., it started losing height. The pilot informed Ahmedabad ATC that it was a 'mayday', i.e., a full emergency. When ATC tried to contact, it did not receive a response, " said top official.

As reported by India Today, jet had nearly exhausted the 3.5km runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The usual roll of 2.5 to 3km needed for a wide-bodied jet. Thus, the adequate thrust for take-off was not received, due to some mechanical trouble.

Black Box found

The orange-coloured device, known as black box has been found. This will resolve the mystery behind this deadly and tragic plane crash. This black box is located near the tail of a plane. The agencies will use it to probe into the crash. "The facts can be ascertained only after the black box is decoded," officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and multiple international agencies UK, US are assisting into the probe. The London-bound plane crash into BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad is the deadliest plane crash of India in the last decade.

About Plane crash

An Air India flight bound for London, carrying 242 people onboard, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. However moments later, it crashed into the hotel mess of BJ Medical College, just after its take-off. Former CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, has also tragically died in the plane crash. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are dead.