Thrillophilia Reveals Short-Haul International Destinations Year End Travel Trends

Short-haul international travel has gained popularity among Indians over the past few years with key players such as Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, and Malaysia have consistently retained their popularity among Indian travelers, experiencing gradual increases in demand. Let's delve into the detai

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Year-end travel has consistently fueled excitement among people, with an increasing desire to explore international destinations during holiday seasons. According to Thrillophilia's observations on year-end travel planning, significant shifts in trends have been noted. The number of travelers has doubled this year compared to 2019 and 2022, with expectations of an even higher percentage in 2024.

 

International travel has become more accessible and affordable, thanks to improved direct connectivities, simplified visa processes, and other conveniences. This trend is particularly prominent among young individuals, including millennials and high-earning Gen Z, who are adopting innovative and efficient approaches to international travel.

 

Short-haul international travel has gained popularity among Indians over the past few years with key players such as Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, and Malaysia have consistently retained their popularity among Indian travelers, experiencing gradual increases in demand. Let's delve into the details of how and what people have been doing in terms of travel.

 

Top destinations that Indians have been traveling to - Dubai, a hot favorite

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From 2019 to 2023, a lot has changed in travel patterns, particularly short-haul destinations. With more and more people on a lookout for experience base trips, demands for destinations have been showcasing different trends.

 

Dubai has consistently ranked as the top choice for a significant number of travelers. Demonstrating a continual increase in demand, ranging from 22% to 30% in 2023, Dubai has been attracting a growing number of travelers by introducing new and exciting activities and attractions. Additionally, Maldives, Thailand, Singapore, and Bali have sustained their popularity, each experiencing exponentially increasing demand from 2019 to 2023.

 

Over the past year, emerging destinations like Vietnam and Sri Lanka have prominently entered the scene, witnessing a substantial upswing in demand. Vietnam experienced a huge surge in interest in 2023, reaching an impressive 22%. This surge was because of the direct flights to the destination and promotions highlighting its diversity and affordability.

 

How do people of different age groups travel?

 

Although Covid-19 restricted people from traveling to international destinations during 2020 and 2021, the post-pandemic years of 2022 and 2023 have seen a massive boost in tourism. People across all age groups have shown significant interest in planning their trips and making memories. The influence of social media on individuals aged 18-24 has led to a clear 21% increase in traveling internationally, and they are keen to explore destinations that offer budget-friendly options. The 25-34 age group has also witnessed a rise, increasing from 29% to 32% in 2023.

 

Additionally, individuals in the 35-44 age bracket are showing an uptick in travel interest, actively planning vacations for more leisure and luxury experiences towards the year-end. Conversely, for those aged 45 and above, there has been a consistent decrease in travel plans for the year-end period.

 

 

Demand for group tours on a rise

 

As Indians plan their trips, factors like affordability, safety, and ease of travel play a crucial role. Looking at the data from 2019 to 2023, there's a noticeable rise in short-haul vacations among group travelers. The overall increase in group travelers is evident, with 18% of our users now choosing to book tours as part of a group.

 

In contrast to the previous year, there's a 2% decrease in international travelers going solo in 2023. This shift is attributed to the growing realization post-pandemic that spending time with loved ones holds significant importance for individuals.

 

Travelers taking up shorter but more frequent trips

International travelers have always had a keen interest in exploring various destinations. With the continuous addition of new activities and attractions each season, people are now revisiting familiar destinations and opting for shorter trips. This trend involves splitting budgets to explore each destination during different seasons, capitalizing on the distinct experiences they offer at different times of the year.

 

In 2023, there was a noteworthy increase in the popularity of 3-4 day trips, with over 32% of people choosing shorter durations. Additionally, a substantial 40% of travelers are now planning tours lasting between 5-6 days. The shift towards more frequent but shorter trips is due to many factors like the ease of connectivity with direct flights, simplified visa processes, affordable options, etc.

 

How are travelers spending on their international tours?

 

International travel is currently more budget-friendly than ever, with the year-end period bringing forth a plethora of offers and deals catering to potential travelers. In light of this, individuals are now inclined to invest wisely in their vacations, seeking to maximize their experiences.

 

In comparison to 2019, in 2023, 31% of individuals chose to allocate a budget of 30k-50k (excluding flights) for their travel to popular destinations such as Dubai, Maldives, Singapore, and Bali. A substantial 29% of travelers were observed opting for budget-friendly tours, particularly to destinations like Vietnam and Sri Lanka, known for their affordable travel options.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

