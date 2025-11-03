FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Threw chili powder in face, hit with dumbbell: 24-year-old Bengaluru techie kills manager over keeping lights on

A 41-year-old manager, Bheemesh Babu from Chitradurga, was beated to death with a dumbbell by his collegue. What began as a minor disagreement over switching off lights at a workplace in Karnataka's Bengaluru snowballed into a major conflict with later escalated into a murder.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 05:47 PM IST

Threw chili powder in face, hit with dumbbell: 24-year-old Bengaluru techie kills manager over keeping lights on
Representative Image credit: iStock
A 41-year-old manager, Bheemesh Babu from Chitradurga, was beated to death with a dumbbell by his collegue. What began as a minor disagreement over switching off lights at a workplace in Karnataka's Bengaluru snowballed into a major conflict with later escalated into a murder. 

The incident took place at a rented office of Data Digital Bank in Govindarajanagar police limits. According to the police, the victim had sensitivity to bright light and would often ask collegues to switch them off when not required. Around 1 a.m. on November 3, he asked his coworker, Somala Vamsi (24), to switch off the lights. 

The argument soon turned into a major conflict and in a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly threw chilli powder at Babu before repeatedly hitting him with a dumbbell. After Babu collapsed, Vamshi panicked and called for help from other employees. An ambulance was called at the scene, but Babu was declared dead. 

Accused surrendered before police

Later, Vamshi walked to the Govindarajanagar police station and surrendered. A case of murder has been registered under the relevant sections of law. DCP (West) Girish S confirmed that the dispute over keeping the office lights on led to the murder of Babu. 

 

