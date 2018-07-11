Three-time BJP MLA Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria, who switched to AAP in 2014, joins Congress

Headlines

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Tomatoes to be sold in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida at Rs 90 per kg, know how to get

Animated video of Titan sub disaster goes viral, garners 9 million views in just 12 days, watch

This powerful Mahindra SUV will now be used by Indian Army, not Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Unlike Narendra Modi, Biden, Macron and other world leaders, North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un uses this phone

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Lucknow court firing: Gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jiva shot dead; cop, minor girl injured

Horrific Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Five Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Ghaziabad

Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas' Bryan beach, know reason here

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeIndia

entertainment

Three-time BJP MLA Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria, who switched to AAP in 2014, joins Congress

On Tuesday, Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria a three-term MLA from BJP who had joined AAP member in 2014, switched sides once again and joined Congress in Gujarat.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 09:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria a three-term MLA from BJP who had joined AAP member in 2014, switched sides once again and joined Congress in Gujarat.

Rajeev Satav, a Cong MP from Hingoli and AICC Gujarat in-charge wrote on Twitter: “Dr. Kanubhai Kalsaria,(3 term MLA from BJP & prominent Social Activist) met Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi ji today & joined @INCIndia .His inclusion will add strength to @INCGujarat to defeat #BJP in the upcoming elections.”

Dr Kalsariya served as the Member of Legislative assembly from Mahuvua for three terms from 1997 to 2012. He was a member of BJP until 2012 and led a farmer agitation against the Nirma cement plant near Mahuva in 2011.

 

 

He joined AAP in 2014.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It could've been the highest point in my career...': R Ashwin reflects on WTC final snub

India floods: Devastating scenes, deadly situation, then a sportsman saved life of 150 people

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE