Three-time BJP MLA Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria, who switched to AAP in 2014, joins Congress

On Tuesday, Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria a three-term MLA from BJP who had joined AAP member in 2014, switched sides once again and joined Congress in Gujarat.

Rajeev Satav, a Cong MP from Hingoli and AICC Gujarat in-charge wrote on Twitter: “Dr. Kanubhai Kalsaria,(3 term MLA from BJP & prominent Social Activist) met Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi ji today & joined @INCIndia .His inclusion will add strength to @INCGujarat to defeat #BJP in the upcoming elections.”

Dr Kalsariya served as the Member of Legislative assembly from Mahuvua for three terms from 1997 to 2012. He was a member of BJP until 2012 and led a farmer agitation against the Nirma cement plant near Mahuva in 2011.

He joined AAP in 2014.