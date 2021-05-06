Three terrorists killed, one surrenders in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

Headlines

Traders Union chooses Top 5 CFD trading platforms in 2023

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

X, formerly called Twitter, to soon allows users to make audio, video calls

Rare incident on cricket field: Bangladesh recalls Ish Sodhi after controversial runout

Meet IFS officer Muskan Jindal, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Traders Union chooses Top 5 CFD trading platforms in 2023

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

X, formerly called Twitter, to soon allows users to make audio, video calls

7 Places in India that don't feel real

Least educated Bollywood stars who did not even finish school

Quickest players to six centuries in ODI cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Prabhas fans slam Salaar makers over news of film's release clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'It's career suicide'

Prabhas fans slam Salaar makers over news of film's release clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'It's career suicide'

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

HomeIndia

India

Three terrorists killed, one surrenders in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during the night following information.

article-main
Latest News

Khalid Hussain

Updated: May 06, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, three terrorists were killed, while one named Tausif Ahmad surrendered before security forces as per the police. 

The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during the night following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried their best to persuade the four newly recruited local terrorists of the Al-Badr outfit to surrender. 

The terrorists turned down the offer to surrender and opened firing and lobbed a grenade on the security forces, the official said.

"J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the police tweeted. "Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed a grenade on the joint search party. Further details shall follow," they said in another tweet. 

The encounter had started in the early hours of Thursday. It is currently underway and further details are awaited.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Asian Games 2023: Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh clinch India’s 2nd silver medal

Meet actor whose last 3 films have earned Rs 1900 crore, not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajinikanth, Aamir

World Lung Day 2023: Most common diseases and how to prevent them

Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar races against time to save 65 trapped miners, fans demand National Award already

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE