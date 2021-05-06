Three terrorists killed, one surrenders in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during the night following information.

In an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, three terrorists were killed, while one named Tausif Ahmad surrendered before security forces as per the police.

The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

The security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried their best to persuade the four newly recruited local terrorists of the Al-Badr outfit to surrender.

J-K: 3 Al-Badr terrorists killed, one surrendered in Shopian encounter



The terrorists turned down the offer to surrender and opened firing and lobbed a grenade on the security forces, the official said.

"J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the police tweeted. "Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed a grenade on the joint search party. Further details shall follow," they said in another tweet.

The encounter had started in the early hours of Thursday. It is currently underway and further details are awaited.