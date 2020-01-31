Three terrorists killed, cop injured in firing near toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three terrorists were killed and a policeman was left injured in firing near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday, officials said.

The police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at the toll plaza on the outskirts of Jammu around 5 am. The terrorists who were travelling in the truck fired on police when it was stopped for checking near the toll plaza, triggering an encounter.

Two explosions were also heard near the encounter site.

According to a PTI report, a group of 3-4 militants were travelling in the truck. While one was killed in the gunfight, the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

A top police official later said three terrorists were killed in the encounter.

The DGP said that a group of 3-4 terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza.

"These terrorists were a newly infiltrated group and were on their way to Srinagar. It is suspected that they infiltrated from Kathua, Hiranagar border," he added.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the absconding terrorists. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed following the encounter in the Ban area of Nagrota.

"Around 5 am, police stopped a truck for checking, the militants hidden inside started shooting. One police personnel was also injured. There is a possibility of atleast 4 more terrorists hidden in the area. Area has been cordoned and search operation is on," IG Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

Authorities also ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.