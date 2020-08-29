Three terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in the Zadoora area of Pulwama on Saturday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am on Saturday.

Incrimination materials including arms and ammunition have been seized from the encounter site and the search operation is underway.

"Pulwama encounter -- Update: 03 unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition seized. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Friday, four unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district, police said.

With this, a total of seven terrorists have been killed by security forces in the union territory in last 24 hours. So far, 153 terrorists have been killed by forces in the state this year.

Earlier on Friday, security forces gunned down four terrorists while one was captured alive in Kiloora area of Shopian district.

The terrorists were identified as Al Badr founder and district commander Shakoor Ahmed Parry, Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

During the encounter Police and security forces while exhibiting extreme professionalism also arrested one active terrorist identified as Shoiab Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora.

The same group is involved in the abduction of Army jawan whose dead body has still not been found.

(With inputs from Zee Media's Khalid Hussain)