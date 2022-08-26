Three terrorists killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Uri, war-like weapons seized

File Photo

The Indian army foiled another large infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in advanced regions of Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Baramulla district on August 25, killing three terrorists and recovering a substantial number of war-like supplies.

According to army officials, three Pakistani terrorists attempted to enter India near the Madiyan Nanak post in the Uri sector's Kamalkote area on Thursday, August 25. Electronic surveillance devices spotted them once particular intelligence inputs were obtained.

Defence, Col Emron Musavi said an operation was launched following input from the Army’s intelligence agencies about a possible infiltration bid along the LoC.

#WATCH | Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. 3 terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/ObsQ4eXQy5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

“On the afternoon of August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt at 7 am on August 25,” he said.

Col Musavi said terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and rainfall and low clouds to infiltrate.

“The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed,” he said.

The spokesman said the detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 pm and bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores were recovered.

The army's efforts against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K continue to rely heavily on electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations, Col Musavi said.

Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, the security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines.

On the morning of August 21, India's forces deployed in the Jhangar sector of J&K's Nowshera detected the movement of 2-3 terrorists along the LOC who were trying to cut the fence and cross the border; however, they were injured after the forces opened fire.