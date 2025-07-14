Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat, probe underway

According to the report, bomb‑disposal squads swept the campuses; however, they found no suspicious objects. Officials have said that the search operation is still ongoing and the threats are being traced.

Three schools in the national capital were placed on alert on Monday, July 14, after bomb threats were emailed to the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, CRPF School in Dwarka and an as‑yet‑unnamed institution in Rohini, the Delhi Police told news agency IANS.

Bomb threats were received via email at Navy School in Chanakyapuri, CRPF School in Dwarka and a school in Rohini. Delhi Police is investigating and the bomb disposal squad is on-site. No suspicious items have been found so far.

Earlier this year, bomb threats were sent via email to two schools in Delhi-NCR and St Stephen's College. Noida’s Shiv Nadar School and Alcon School in Delhi were targeted, leading to the administration sending students home.

However, the bomb threat at Delhi's Ahlcon International School was later determined to be a hoax.

"This information was relayed to the control room and senior police officers. Subsequently, bomb detection staff, accompanied by dog handlers, conducted a thorough search of the school premises. No anomalies were discovered," said a police official.





