Three Russian military aircraft landed at Noida Airport in first foreign landing, linked to Putin visit and BRICS Summit

Three Russian military aircraft including IL-76 land at Noida Airport first time Tuesday 5:30 am first foreign aircraft landing at new airport linked to Putin visit 18th BRICS Summit Bharat Mandapam Sept 12-13 aircraft parked runway security tightened

In a first for the newly operational Noida Airport, three Russian military aircraft landed at the facility on Tuesday morning, marking the first landing by foreign aircraft at Jewar airport.

According to airport officials, the aircraft touched down on the runway at around 5:30 am. Among them was the Russian military transport aircraft IL-76. A Russian advance team and military officials arrived in India aboard the aircraft, sources said.

The landing is being linked to preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India and the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Aircraft parked on runway, security tightened

All three military aircraft remained parked on the airport runway throughout Wednesday. Security officials from the airport along with Russian teams are monitoring the aircraft and overseeing security arrangements at the facility.

Officials said arrangements are being made at Noida Airport ahead of the high-profile diplomatic event, with protocol and movement of foreign dignitaries being coordinated.

Shift from IGI Delhi to Noida

Foreign military aircraft arriving in India have traditionally used Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for landing and parking. The landing of Russian aircraft at Noida Airport marks a significant first for the new facility and signals its readiness to handle international and protocol movements.

Aviation experts said the move indicates Noida Airport's operational preparedness to handle heavy military transport aircraft and VVIP movements ahead of its full commercial launch.

BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with several heads of state and government expected to attend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to participate in the summit. The landing and parking of the Russian military aircraft at Noida Airport are part of arrangements linked to international protocol and logistics for the summit, officials said.