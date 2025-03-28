Two militants are also believed to be killed in the operation, as around four more militants are suspected to be active at the encounter site, said official sources

The continuing operation in Kathua has resulted in the deaths of three police officers and the injuries of three security personnel, including two police officers and one Army jawan. According to officials, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with support from the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted the encounter that injured seven other police officers, including a deputy superintendent of police.

When the parties arrive at the scene on Friday morning, a clear image will be revealed, according to the J&K Police, who have neither confirmed nor denied the death of the policemen.

According to officials cited by PTI, the encounter broke out at around 8 am on Thursday as a result of intensified operations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against a group of ultras who had recently infiltrated and were thought to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group.