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3 NCPI MPs write to Amit Shah over police action on mosque loudspeakers

In a letter, the three leaders said reports indicate that police authorities are directing mosques to remove microphones or loudspeakers.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST

3 NCPI MPs write to Amit Shah over police action on mosque loudspeakers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
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Three NCPI leaders from the Murshidabad region, Yusuf Pathan, Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan, have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention on police action concerning mosque loudspeakers and long-pending EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) tribunal cases, saying the two issues are affecting residents of Murshidabad district.

In a letter, the three leaders said reports indicate that police authorities are directing mosques to remove microphones or loudspeakers. Noting that Supreme Court's directions on noise regulations should be fully respected, they urged for appropriate instructions to "ensure fair, uniform, and sensitive implementation without hurting religious sentiments".

The MPs said that "a large number of genuine voters whose names have been deleted" from the electoral rolls are awaiting tribunal decisions. "The delay is causing difficulties in passport verification. land registration, and access to Government welfare schemes," the letter stated. The MPs called for fast-tracking all pending genuine cases and completing them by the end of this year, and establishing additional tribunal benches.

They also called for creating a grievance monitoring mechanism. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs had announced that they were joining Nationalist Citizens Party of India and they will support BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. However, the three from NCPI have not attended NDA meetings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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