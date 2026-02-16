3 sentenced to death for gang-raping Israeli tourist, killing youth near Hampi

The death sentence has been pronounced by the Gangavathi District and Sessions Court. The judge observed that the crime fell under the 'rarest of the rare' category, warranting maximum punishment.

A sessions court in Karnataka's Koppal district on Monday (February 16) sentenced three men to death for the gang-rape of two women, including an Israeli citizen, and the killing of an Indian male tourist. The court pronounced the sentence days after holding the three guilty of rape and murder in the sensational case that took place in March last year. The convicts have been identified as Mallesh aka Handimalla, Sai, and Sharanappa, according to reports.

The incident had occurred near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Sanapura near Hampi, which is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The group of tourists was stargazing and playing music by the canal when the crime took place. According to the police, the convicts had approached the two women survivors -- an Israeli tourist and a homestay manager -- and three male tourists on the night of March 6, 2025 to demand money. When their demand was denied, the trio allegedly pushed the three male tourists into the canal and sexually assaulted the two women. Two of the men had managed to swim to safety, while a 26-year-old tourist from Odisha drowned in the canal. The other two male tourists were from Maharashtra and the United States.

The death sentence has been pronounced by the Gangavathi District and Sessions Court. The judge observed that the crime fell under the 'rarest of the rare' category, warranting maximum punishment. The court had convicted the three men on charges of murder, gang-rape, and robbery on February 6. The gruesome crime had triggered shock across the country and drawn widespread condemnation, also leading to a decline in tourist footfall in the scenic region.