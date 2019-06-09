Three language policy: Learn plural ethos of society: Asha Sarangi

The idea of statehood or identity based on language first arose in the pre-independence era. Odisha (earlier Orissa), was the first to demand a separate state in 1936 from the then Madras and Bengal presidencies.

"The agitation for a separate Oriya-speaking state reflected the ways in which the Oriya language was not receiving its due share of identity and recognition," said Asha Sarangi, professor at the centre for political studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Agitations that have followed have had similar aspirations. After independence, Andhra Pradesh was the first state to be formed when Potti Sriramulu's death after fasting led to the Telugu-speaking state being carved out of the Madras presidency. The language identity crisis has since been a volatile topic. Any initiation of having a common language is viewed as an imposition of Hindi. And this has resulted in the debate over a three-language policy that has been talked about for decades but been met with severe resistance and still remains a plan.

As per the Indian Constitution, it is entirely upon the states to choose their third language. As per the existing three language formula, it is not the second language but the third that depends on a choice as it could be any modern Indian language chosen from the list of 22 official languages of the Eighth Schedule of the Indian constitution

"It is my sole conviction that imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi states can never happen. We are fine with two languages. In principle, we have accepted the so-called three language formula, but we do not like the way the Centre is going about it. The English language already serves as a link for inter-state correspondence," said Chandrashekhar Patil, a supporter of Kannada.

"Regionalism has made the issue over language more complex. In Maharashtra, it has changed from regional has moved from one whose mother tongue is regional language to the one who knows a regional language," said Dr Prasad Bhide, professor of Sanskrit and Linguistics, K J Somaiya College or Arts and Commerce.

"I think it would be a good idea to have one common or link language across the country for the purpose of inter-state mobility and employability. I think it is always better to have more than one language to be part of the plural ethos of the society. In a multilingual country such as India, individuals knowing more than one or two languages will encourage their participation in protecting those languages, their cultural traditions," Sarangi said.