Three drown, several missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna river in UP's Banda; CM Adityanath expresses grief

Divers have launched a hunt for the missing and have recovered three bodies so far. Some people swam out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 40 people capsized on the Yamuna River in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 3 of its passengers, including women.

The incident took place when people were trying to cross the river and reach Fatehpur.

If reports are to be believed, the women passengers were on the way to their home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

“A boat, full of passengers, carrying them in the Yamuna river from Fatehpur to Marka village capsized killing 3 persons. Yet to identify the number of people who were present on the boat. Search & rescue operation on”, Banda police said in a statement. 

 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat accident in Banda. The CM has directed district administration officials, NDRF, and SDRF teams to immediately reach the spot and carry out rescue and relief work.

Meanwhile, a rescue and search operation is underway. More details are awaited.

