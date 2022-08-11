Three drown, several missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna river in UP's Banda; CM Adityanath expresses grief

Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 40 people capsized on the Yamuna River in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 3 of its passengers, including women.

The incident took place when people were trying to cross the river and reach Fatehpur.

If reports are to be believed, the women passengers were on the way to their home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

“A boat, full of passengers, carrying them in the Yamuna river from Fatehpur to Marka village capsized killing 3 persons. Yet to identify the number of people who were present on the boat. Search & rescue operation on”, Banda police said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh | The boat capsized due to strong winds. Till now, 15 people have been rescued safely and 17 are still missing. 3 bodies have been recovered. NDRF and SDRF teams are reaching here and a massive rescue/search operation going on: Abhinandan, SP Banda https://t.co/A8QtFsYsun pic.twitter.com/LDVAoZ2Osl August 11, 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat accident in Banda. The CM has directed district administration officials, NDRF, and SDRF teams to immediately reach the spot and carry out rescue and relief work.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives in boat accident in Banda & expressed condolences to bereaved families. CM has directed district administration officials, NDRF & SDRF teams to immediately reach spot & carry out rescue, relief work: CMO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, a rescue and search operation is underway. More details are awaited.